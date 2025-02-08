Canelo vs Crawford: The only world champion to face both reveals his pick for the megafight

The world of boxing is preparing for an epic clash: Terence Crawford will face Canelo Alvarez in a battle that promises to be historic. The American fighter aims to become a world champion in five different weight classes by challenging the Mexican star for his unified WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles.

Canelo Alvarez has dominated the super middleweight division since defeating Caleb Plant in 2021, unifying the titles. Since then, he has beaten top opponents like Gennady Golovkin, Jermell Charlo, and Jaime Munguia, showcasing his supremacy in the weight class. However, Crawford presents a unique challenge, with a distinct fighting style and an equally impressive record.

Former world champion Amir Khan, who has faced both fighters at different points in their careers, provides a unique perspective on this high-stakes showdown. His experience in the ring against both boxers allows him to analyze their strengths and weaknesses, offering valuable insight for fans.

Khan’s prediction: Who will come out on top, Canelo or Crawford?

Amir Khan has shared his thoughts on this highly anticipated matchup. In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Khan leaned toward Crawford as his pick for the win. “I think Crawford, in my opinion. Size might matter, but since I fought Canelo, he has become a better boxer,” Khan said. “Especially in his fight against Munguia, he boxed really well. He’s looking really good, and while some might say he’s getting old, Canelo is still a beast.”

Terence Crawford smiles at Israel Madrimov during the tenth round of the WBA junior middleweight title bout at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

What factors will determine the outcome?

Crawford’s fighting style, known for his precision and ability to find angles, could play a key role in this fight. Meanwhile, Alvarez’s strength, experience, adaptability, and powerful punch will make him a formidable opponent.

A clash of titans: Canelo vs. Crawford

The upcoming fight between Crawford and Alvarez is set to be one of the most significant events of the year in the boxing world. With such high expectations, the outcome of this fight could reshape the super middleweight division and solidify the legacies of both fighters.