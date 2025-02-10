Trending topics:
NFL

Tom Brady offers valuable advice to Jalen Hurts after winning his first Super Bowl ring against Chiefs

The multiple Super Bowl winner was one of the reporters who had the opportunity to speak with Jalen Hurts after winning the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and didn’t hesitate to give the young quarterback some advice.

By Richard Tovar

Former NFL player Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tom Brady knows very well what it takes to win a Super Bowl, but now that he works with FOX, he only gives advice to players like Jalen Hurts, who recently won his first ring against the Chiefs in a big game completely dominated by him and the Eagles.

According to what Brady told Hurts after the 40-22 victory over the Chiefs, one of his main pieces of advice was to keep an eye on his uniform, saying, “Don’t let that jersey out of your sight!” This was a reference to how Brady had some of his jerseys stolen during his time as a quarterback winning rings. Hurts responded, “I’m not letting that happen.”

The former quarterback admitted that he enjoyed seeing Hurts in such high spirits after winning, saying, “I’m happy for you.” He added that Hurts’ performance was great during the game against the Chiefs. When Brady asked how he managed to have such a good game, Hurts replied with a message similar to his previous ones, affirming that he owed everything to God and all the hard work, effort, and determination over the years.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

