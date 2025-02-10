Team Canada HC Jon Cooper makes shocking decision on Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brad Marchand

Although the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is red hot, all eyes in the NHL have now shifted to the inaugural Four Nations Face-Off. The prestigious tournament, set to replace the All-Star Game, has generated significant buzz as the league’s best players unite to represent their homeland. However, Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper has made a drastic decision regarding the Nova Scotian trio of Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, and Nathan MacKinnon.

The Maple Leaf side enters this four-team competition with high expectations—anything less than first place would be considered a failure for the Canadians. Not because their competitors offer little resistance—quite the opposite—but because Canada knows its roster is star-studded. As they prepare to face Finland, Sweden, and the USA, ‘The True North’ hopes to reign supreme.

Crosby will wear the ‘C’ on his sweater and lead the talented roster as they prepare to make their debut on February 12 against Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal. The team held its first practice on Monday morning, and some shocking decisions by head coach Jon Cooper came to light as the players hit the ice.

Crosby will center the second line, as the top spot belongs to none other than Connor McDavid. That wasn’t much of a shock, though, as Canada boasts a 1A-1B duo with Crosby and McDavid. However, what was truly surprising was Cooper’s decision regarding the Nova Scotian best friends—Crosby, MacKinnon, and Marchand.

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada offers a press conference during the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

Marchand was the odd man out of the Bluenose Province trio on Canada’s second line. MacKinnon will play on Crosby’s right wing, but Marchand won’t be on the opposite side. Instead, the Boston Bruins’ captain will line up at right wing on the third line.

So close to a dream come true

Since the NHL announced their international tournament, much talk has surrounded a possible reunion between the three Nova Scotian legends in a line. However, it seems that won’t become a reality, at least for the opening game of the competition.

All hope is not lost, nevertheless. If the circumstances require it, Cooper may shuffle the lineup, and Marchand could join Sid and Nate, fulfilling his personal yearning.

Team Canada’s lineup during first team practice

Fans and media got their first glimpse of Cooper’s team ahead of the Four Nations Face-Off and are excited to watch how this stacked roster fares against tough competition. Against the ‘Tre Kronor’ on Feb. 12, the lineup will look like this.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins arrives for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 18, 2023 in Elmont, New York.

Forwards

Sam Reinhart – Connor McDavid – Mitch Marner

Mark Stone – Sidney Crosby – Nathan MacKinnon

Seth Jarvis – Brayden Point – Brad Marchand

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Sam Bennett

Defense

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Shea Theodore – Drew Doughty

Josh Morrissey – Colton Parayko

Goaltenders

Adin Hill

Jordan Binnington

Sam Montembeault