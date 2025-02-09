Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Chiefs’ ugly loss to Jalen Hurts, Eagles with big admission after Super Bowl LIX

Nothing went according to plan for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, where they suffered an embarrassing 40-22 loss to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Credit to the Eagles, man. They played better than us, start to finish,” Mahomes admitted during his press conference after Super Bowl LIX, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

It was a terrible night not only for the Chiefs but especially for Mahomes, who struggled against an Eagles defense that forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and sacked him six times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahomes took full responsibility for the turnovers, claiming it’s an area where he must improve: “I can’t turn the ball over when it’s not going our way. I have to learn from that and get better from that.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes knows Super Bowl loss to Eagles will hurt

Before being outplayed by Hurts’ Eagles in New Orleans, Mahomes revealed that the Super Bowl LV loss still haunted him. Now that he lost in the big game again, the Chiefs star knows that this defeat will be tough to swallow.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Hurts wins his first Super Bowl: How many rings did Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady have at the Eagles star’s age?

“Anytime you lose the Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling. It’ll stick with you for the rest of your career. It hurt more than the wins feel good,” Mahomes said, though he knows that there will be chances to bounce back: “It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond to it.”

Advertisement

Mahomes not satisfied with making it to Super Bowl LIX

Mahomes made it crystal clear that making it to the Super Bowl isn’t enough for him. The standard he’s set in Kansas City is that all that matters is to get the job done, something he couldn’t do this year against the Eagles.

“You can never be satisfied with just going out there and playing. These defenses continue to get better and better, so I have to get better to combat that. When defenses play shell coverages and stay back and play man coverage on third down, I can’t make a bad play worse,” Mahomes added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Super Bowl 2025: Best memes and reactions of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Chiefs loss to the Eagles

Mahomes has a special message for his Chiefs teammates

Despite the brutal loss to Hurts‘ team, Mahomes let his teammates know that he appreciates the effort made throughout the 2024 NFL season: “I was proud with how this team fought all season with all the expectations on us, but we came up short.”

The Chiefs couldn’t pull off the three-peat, but Mahomes values the work put in during the year: “We were confident to the very end. . . All you can do is take it play by play and give it everything you have. . . I’m proud of the fight the guys had.”