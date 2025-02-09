Super Bowl 2025: Best memes and reactions of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Chiefs loss to the Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl 2025, missing out on a third consecutive NFL ring. It didn’t take long for the reactions and memes to arrive, echoing the surprising result suffered by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid‘s team.

Social media usually shines with creativity when it comes to reacting to events like the Super Bowl, watched by millions of NFL fans. Users were quick to react to the poor performance of Mahomes’ Chiefs, who were outplayed by the Eagles.

A dynasty like the Chiefs has a lot of fans and admirers over the years, but there is also a lot of public waiting for a loss to make humorous comments in reaction to the tough defeat of Reid’s team. Here is a selection of the best memes.

Memes in reaction to the Chiefs defeat in the Super Bowl 2025

Most of the jokes came after the shocking scoreless start by Reid’s Chiefs, who did not score until the third quarter of the NFL final. Kansas City’s star power couldn’t withstand the defensive pressure and efficiency of the Eagles, sparking several reactions. At the same time, other jokes came out as a result of the comparison between Tom Brady, the all-time leading Super Bowl winner, and Mahomes.

Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl

The appearance of celebrities like Taylor Swift at the Caesars Superdome also sparked comments and reactions. The pop star, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was booed by part of the crowd when she appeared on the stadium’s giant screen, sparking several reactions and memes on social media.

Eagles get a revenge for Super Bowl 2023

Finally, the NFL gave the Eagles a chance to avenge their 35-38 loss in the 2023 Super Bowl. Just two years later, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ team can smile after winning its second Super Bowl. In all, Philadelphia has won five NFL championships, adding to rings won in 2018, 1960, 1949 and 1948.