Not Jake Paul: Saudi boxing boss confirms who Canelo Alvarez will fight in May

Despite rumors suggesting Canelo Alvarez would face Jake Paul in May, the Mexican legend has now chosen a different opponent for his upcoming fight.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Canelo Alvarez, Mexican boxing legend
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireCanelo Alvarez, Mexican boxing legend

Canelo Alvarez will be back in the ring in a few months, but not to face Jake Paul. After their potential bout was called off, a Saudi boxing promoter has now confirmed who the Mexican will fight in May.

The last 48 hours have been a rollercoaster of emotions for boxing fans. On Thursday night, reports emerged that Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul had agreed to a fight, a matchup many fans were eagerly anticipating.

However, on Friday morning, the news took a sharp turn. The bout was called off, with Jake Paul criticizing Canelo Alvarez for canceling a fight that many of his fans had been excited about.

Saudi boxing boss sets rival and date for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight

In recent months, Jake Paul had been challenging Canelo Alvarez to a fight, but the Mexican boxer rejected all of his proposals, as he was not interested in facing an influencer at the peak of his career.

Canelo Alvarez had reportedly been searching for an opponent for May, as his scheduled bout with Terence Crawford is set for September. Unfortunately, he had limited options, which made the idea of facing Jake Paul seem more appealing.

Jake Paul claimed that Canelo had signed a contract to fight him in May, but the Mexican denied this statement. Now, Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi boxing promoter, has confirmed who Canelo Alvarez will face in May.

On Saturday morning, Canelo confirmed he had signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. Later, Alalshikh revealed that Canelo would face William Scull on May 3, putting an end to rumors of a potential match against Jake Paul.

Who is William Scull?

After all the speculation about who Canelo Alvarez might face, few expected William Scull to be the one chosen. It seems the Mexican boxer had limited options but opted to fight Scull over Paul.

William Scull is a 32-year-old Cuban boxer with an undefeated 23-0 record. He holds the IBF World Super Middleweight title, which will be on the line when he faces Canelo Alvarez on May 3.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

