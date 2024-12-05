Boxing News: Swedish Boxer shares bold opinion on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout

Otto Wallin, the Swedish boxer, has shared his thoughts on the matchup between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. According to Wallin, Tyson in his prime would have defeated Paul in a landslide.

Wallin expressed concern for Tyson’s health after watching him fight at an advanced age against a much younger, less experienced opponent. For the Swedish boxer, the fight was a clear indication that Tyson is no longer at his best and that his career should have ended sooner.

Wallin didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment after watching the fight between Tyson and Jake Paul, especially regarding Tyson’s physical and mental condition. For the Swedish boxer, the match served as a clear indication that Tyson is no longer in his prime. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Wallin shared his thoughts on what he saw in the ring.

“It was pretty sad,” Wallin said. “I think [Mike] Tyson is just a shadow of his former self. Jake Paul wouldn’t last ten seconds with prime Mike Tyson. It was kind of sad to see him in there, but at least he made good money. That’s good for him. But fighting-wise, it’s up to Tyson what he wants to do next, but I’m certainly hoping he’d retire.”

L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Was It Really a Boxing Match?

Wallin’s statements reflect the opinion of many boxing experts and fans, who believe that the fight between Tyson and Jake Paul was more of a spectacle than a legitimate boxing match. Despite the massive media interest the event generated, many questioned the ethics and safety of putting a 58-year-old boxer in the ring against a much younger, more energetic opponent.

Dubois vs. Paul: An Unequal Matchup

In the same interview, Wallin also shared his thoughts on a potential fight between Daniel Dubois and Jake Paul. According to the Swede, Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion, would have no problem defeating Paul. “[Daniel] Dubois and Jake Paul – that fight would never happen. Dubois would take him out in ten seconds.” Wallin stated.

The Swedish boxer believes that Dubois’ level is well above Paul’s, and that the result of a fight between the two would be a quick knockout in favor of the Briton. Wallin sees Dubois as a much more well-rounded and experienced fighter than Paul, who has come to professional boxing from the world of social media.

