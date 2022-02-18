The rivalry that starred the former multi-division World Champions and boxing legends Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez remained in the ring, as the Golden Boy has shown with a nice gesture he had with JC during the battle with the scale of the Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard Middleweight clash.

The two wars they had in the 90s' can contribute to imagining there is animosity between boxing legends Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez but this is brutally false. They have a solid friendship that was shown during the weigh-in of the Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard fight.

With 38-0-0, 30 KOs, Munguia is one of the nearest boxing prospects to become a reality. The Tijuana native became World Super welterweight Champion at the age of 22 and nowadays, 4 years later, he is searching for another crown in a second division, the one of the 160 pounds.

Jaime Munguia's rival on Saturday, February 19 is the undefeated American D'Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs). The Maryland pride is looking for an upset as the Mexican contender is the favorite to triumph. If Munguia makes the predictions real, he could be closer to a Middleweight title shot. He has pointed out to be ready for Demetrius Andrade or even Gennady Golovkin, the WBO and IBF kings respectively.

Oscar De la Hoya's noble gesture to Julio Cesar Chavez

Before the weigh-in of the Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard fight, which was easily outdone by the contenders, Oscar de la Hoya made the announcement of his 2 million Mexican pesos (985,000 dollars) donation to Julio Cesar Chavez's Addiction Rehab Clinic, the flagship project of El Gran Campeon Mexicano after being himself a drug addict on his boxing glory days.

"We were rivals back in the days but that stays in the ring, and he is now one of the greatest that has ever laced the gloves, but he is doing bigger things for a lot of people, he his helping them, so I want to give a little contribution to its rehabilitation center. Chavez: you mean a lot for many people", stated De la Hoya.

Julio Cesar Chavez answered this way to De la Hoya's gesture: "We have a great friendship. This is going to help to save many lives. Unfortunately, many people can not afford the rehab treatment, so we help them with a grant."

De la Hoya and Chavez faced twice, in 1996 and 1998. In both fights, the Golden Boy defeated the mighty JC. In the first bout, he stripped Julio Cesar off his WBC Super lightweight title, which marked the beginning of the Mexican superstar boxing decline.