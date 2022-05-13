Reactions to Canelo Alvarez's surprise loss to Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds continue. And now it was his former promoter and boxing legend, Oscar de la Hoya, who pointed out the mistake the Mexican made that led him to lose to the Russian world champion.

Dmitry Bivol's name was on the lips of all boxing fans after he managed to beat Canelo Alvarez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And according to Oscar de la Hoya, former promoter of the Mexican, there is a very concrete reason that led the current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion to lose to the Russian fighter.

Beyond Alvarez's post-fight speech, which focuses on denying defeat, the judges' scorecards and general opinion indicate that the Mexican simply could not decipher the opposition of Bivol, who dominated the fight throughout the 12 rounds.

Canelo said he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol as soon as possible, however, the WBA World Light heavyweight has indicated that while he does not refuse to give Alvarez the opportunity, his mind is set on another ambitious goal: to be the Undisputed World Champion in his category.

One of Canelo Alvarez's passions caused his defeat, says Oscar de la Hoya

Although their working and personal relationship broke up in 2020, it is undeniable that Oscar de la Hoya knows and understands Canelo Alvarez perfectly, after being his promoter for more than a decade and sharing profession and success (De la Hoya is a five-division World Champion). The Golden Boy threw a dart at Alvarez in which he pointed out the mistake that led him to lose to Dmitry Bivol.

"What I saw, and I see everything, Canelo has been playing a lot of golf. From experience, I used to play a lot of golf in between fights and in between training camps. It takes a lot out of you. Yeah, you’re out there for six hours. You’re standing, your legs are weak, and you’re focused. A fighter needs to be focused.", stated De la Hoya according to Boxing Scene.

Contrary to Canelo Alvarez's claim that he should have been the winner of the fight, Oscar de la Hoya says that Dmitry Bivol's victory was unobjectionable: “I hate to say it, but to me, it looked like a 9 to 3, 8 to 4 [rounds scored] fight with Bivol being on top. He has to be. It’s hard to swallow that pill. It’s hard to be honest with yourself when you lose".