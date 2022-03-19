Gennady Golovkin has to train hard to be prepared to face the two fights that await for him: one inside the ring against Japanese Ryota Murata on April 9 in Saitama, and the other vs former multiple-World Champion and current promoter Oscar de la Hoya outside the ring.

Fighter once, fighter forever. Boxing legends can be far away from the professional activity but they never lose their combative spirit. At least this is the best for Oscar de la Hoya as he has another clash to face, this time, outside of a ring, against the current Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin.

The Kazakh fighter has also to be well-prepared cause there is no sign of a resting period on his horizon. At the time he will be battling the Golden Boy, He has to fulfill his commitment with Japanese WBA World 160 pound titlist Ryota Murata, a fight scheduled on April 9 in Saitama.

Golovkin may get a huge reward in case of winning both of his bouts. The one in the ring guarantees him to become again a unified World Middleweight Champion, as he currently holds the IBF belt, but, also, to be available to collide with Canelo Alvarez in September, provided that the Mexican could get the same result of the Kazakh but against Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

The Gennady Golovkin vs Oscar de la Hoya clash

In 2017 and 2018, GGG faced Canelo Alvarez in one of the most anticipated boxing sagas. At the time, the Mexican superstar worked with Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Unfortunately for Golovkin, the second fight ended in a controversial defeat for him but it seems that not only in the sports field but also the economic one.

According to sports journalist Dan Rafael and Boxing Scene, Gennady Golovkin has filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy Promotions in California. The Kazakh Champion's reasons to sue De la Hoya's company are "breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, constructive trust, and accounting, and demands a jury trial".

What GGG demands is Golden Boy Promotions' payment for $3 million in the concept of damage repair "for profits owed mostly from gate receipts and sponsorships.". Also, Golovkin's lawsuit contains another payment requirement for interest on the $9 million pay De la Hoya's company made to him 3 years later than agreed.

How much money have the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin fights generated?

Concerning only ticket revenue, the double collision between the Mexican and the Kazakh was a commercial success. The first fight they held in 2017 resulted in revenues of $27 million, and the second one generated more than $24 million. This makes $51 million just for the aforementioned concept.

The highest-grossing ticket revenues for a boxing fight in Nevada history are the ones of Mayweather Jr vs Pacquiao, and Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor. The first one generated $72 million and the later, $55 million, followed by the Canelo vs Golovkin I.