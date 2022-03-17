As a brotherhood for being fellow countrymen, the former World Light heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev shares his experience with Dmitry Bivol to help him overcome Canelo Alvarez on May 7, as he achieved to survive 11 rounds with the Mexican superstar.

Sergey Kovalev does not want his countryman Dmitry Bivol to suffer what he has suffered: the loss of the World Light heavyweight title against Canelo Alvarez. That is why the Krusher has already given Bivol experience-based boxing advice to defeat the current Pound for Pound King.

Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) is coming back to the ring to fight Tervel Pulev (16-0-0, 13 KOs) in May on his first tryout in the Cruiserweight, after a two-year absence motivated by personal issues. His last fight was precisely against Alvarez, in November 2019. After just having a grueling clash in August of that year vs Anthony Yarde, he accepted the Mexican's challenge and he paid dearly for it.

As Canelo was the one moving up two divisions, nobody expected he could be the one that cause a knockout. But Kovalev was very tired by the eleventh round and was caught by a powerful left hook that made him lose balance and guard, enough to let Alvarez throw a right cross to send him to the ropes and finish the fight.

Kovalev shows Dmitry Bivol the path to success against Canelo Alvarez

Regarding the defense Dmitry Bivol is doing of his WBA Light heavyweight title on May 7 in Las Vegas against Canelo, Sergey Kovalev has made a patriotic action and gave his countryman advice to face the current Pound for Pound king of boxing.

"Canelo has done a great boxing career but Bivol has a great chance to get a victory over a superstar as Canelo. My advice for Bivol is to believe in himself and do not overrate his enemy, because I have done it a couple of times. When you overrate your rival you kill yourself, what you have done in the gym. Just stay yourself and trust in your boxing skills.", stated Kovalev for Fight Hub TV.

Talking about pure boxing strategy, the Krusher has also pointed out to Bivol which move he has to make to keep Canelo far away from him: "I am happy for Bivol. He has a great opportunity, is not tired, and has enough time to prepare for the fight. He needs to have a great defense and to jab him a lot. Everything is possible, you just need to believe in yourself."