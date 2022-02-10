Canelo Alvarez is likely near to closing an $85 million two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn. If this happens the non-chosen rivals that were hoping to fight him would have to take different paths as consequence. Get to know the clashes that would be caused by Canelo's next decision.

Canelo Alvarez's announcement of his next fight may be close to happening, as the current face of boxing is reportedly pleased with the two-fight offer Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn made to him. As Alvarez may have chosen his following rivals, the ones that wanted him but have not succeeded will have to walk in new directions.

ESPN's reporter Mike Coppinger leaked that Canelo and Hearn's agreement guarantees the Mexican fighter the massive amount of $85 million. This quantity may rise after the PPV sells. Several reports pointed out that Alvarez has earned $40 million for his last fight in November 2021, when he defeated Caleb Plant to become the first-ever Unified World Super middleweight Champion.

The promised rivals for the Guadalajara native are Russian World Light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol, in May, and, in case of success, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin in September, one of the most anticipated fights in boxing since they have clashed twice between 2017 and 2018.

The fights that Canelo Alvarez may force after likely have chosen his next rivals

It is not a secret that several elite boxers were lined up to search for the opportunity to clash against Canelo Alvarez. With their hopes broken, they have to take their careers in another direction to have the chance to be chosen by Alvarez in the short future.

According to Talk Sport editor Michael Benson, here they are the fights that could cause the Pound for Pound king's decision to fight against Bivol and GGG in 2022, with several of the best Middleweight and Super middleweight fighters included in the equation.

Jermall Charlo vs Caleb Plant. Weeks ago, Charlo was pointed out by the specialized media, and even Canelo's trainer Eddy Reynoso and Golden Boy CEO Oscar de la Hoya, as the best option for Alvarez's next fight. However, the current WBC World Middleweight Champion may have to search for another way to jump into the 168 pounds division.

The best entrance door to the Super middleweight category for Jermall Charlo (32-0-0, 22 KO's) is Canelo's last opponent, Caleb Plant (21-1-0, 12 KO's). They have already exchanged blows on social media. Sweet Hands is willing to recover his World title and a fight with the Hitman may put in again in the Mexican's way as a mandatory rival.

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade. Two of the most acid critics of Canelo Alvarez could be sharing the ring real soon. Just as Charlo and Plant, both David and Demetrius are elite fighters with already achieved experience as World Champions. Boo Boo Andrade is the reigning WBO World Middleweight Champion. El Bandera Roja Benavidez is on the verge of confirming a clash against David Lemieux for the WBC Interim Super middleweight title.

Benavidez (25-0-0, 22 KO's) has publicly challenged Alvarez, as well as Andrade (31-0-0, 19 KO's), however, both have been rudely rejected by Canelo and his team. An explosive boxing exchange between them could finally attract Canelo's attention.