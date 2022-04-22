Tyson Fury is set to defend his WBC World Heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium. At the pre-fight weigh-in, the Gypsy King looked in great physical shape, much leaner than before. Learn more about the succulent diet he followed to obtain this result.

One of the biggest attractions in boxing today is British Tyson Fury. The current WBC World Heavyweight Champion defends his title against the rocky Dillian Whyte this April 23rd in London. A great performance is expected from both of them, but especially from Fury, since at the weigh-in he made his best weight in two years. It was reported that Tyson followed a peculiar diet to be in his best shape.

The Gypsy King has a record of 31-0-1, 22 KO's. The greatness of his career, and his current place among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, was forged thanks to spectacular victories over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko and Dereck Chisora.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte, also known as the Body Snatcher, is the WBC mandatory challenger. With his record of 28-2-0, 19 KOs, he makes it clear that Fury will not be going to a field day when he faces him in the ring at the legendary Wembley Stadium. Whyte's only two career losses have been to former World Champions Alexander Povetkin and Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury's ally to be in his best shape in two years

94,000 people will gather at London's Wembley Stadium to enjoy Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte. Undoubtedly, it is a scenario that deserves both fighters to give their best. At least Fury has shown this intention, and he has done it with the help of his nutritionist George Lockhart, who revealed in an interview with Sportsmail what is the diet of his advisor, who weighed 264 pounds for the fight against Whyte, 13 pounds less than in his last fight, when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

"He'll joke about a lot of things, but I'll tell you Tyson has one of the strongest understandings of nutrition of any of the athletes I've worked with", confessed Lockhart who has accompanied Fury during his long training camp for this fight, which has started on January, even though he did not know who his first opponent would be in 2022.

What diet did Tyson Fury follow to lose 13 pounds for his fight against Dillian Whyte?

As revealed by George Lockhart, who has also worked with UFC star Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury trains twice a day, requiring a 3400 calorie diet in order to perform at 100 percent. In total, there are four meals the Gypsy King eats throughout the day when he is in training camp: 8 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, and 6 pm. All of his macronutrients intakes are tailored daily, including the pre and intra training oat shakes he takes.

Breakfast. The breakfast that Tyson Fury traditionally eats must be caloric enough to withstand his busy day of physical activity. It consists of scrambled eggs, low-oil fried potatoes, black pudding, and avocado.

Lunch. Protein intake makes sense to ensure optimal muscle regeneration and optimization after morning training. Likewise, a good portion of carbohydrates ensures Fury's energy for his second workout of the day: Ghee-seared salmon, raspberry salsa, spicy rise, and raspberry balsamic dressing.

Snack. The lightest portion of the day, with another extra charge of protein, but important to prevent Tyson Fury's sugar levels from dropping and to avoid cravings for junk food. It consists of a Greek yoghurt bowl topped with nuts, berries and honey.

Dinner. Contrary to popular belief, the dinner of a high-performance athlete like Fury does not consist of a light meal. There is again protein and a small carbs intake to keep him full of energy at all times: Eight-hour slow cooked barbeque beef brisket with pickled cabbage.