The date is approaching when one of the Pound for Pound best boxers in the world, Tyson Fury, returns to the ring to defend his WBC World Heavyweight title. Although the fight against Dillian Whyte is coming up soon, Fury is making time for other activities, such as creating controversy. And he just made an invitation for one of his enemies and former world champion to be in his corner during the fight.

The Gipsy King has been surrounded by controversy after defeating Deontay Wilder by knockout in his trilogy. First it was the fact that he postponed as long as possible accepting to defend his title against Whyte to seek a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Then, it was the disparate manner in which the purse for the April 23 fight will be distributed between him and his opponent.

Similarly, Tyson Fury requested that there be no judges from the United Kingdom after a controversial performance by some British judges in scoring the fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. He also predicted that he would smash Dillian Whyte the way he punches a balloon. And to all these, he joins the most recent one.

Tyson Fury's possible new corner member for his fight against Dillian Whyte

As often as possible, Tyson Fury has taken it upon himself to denigrate the talent of Anthony Joshua, fellow countryman, and former World Heavyweight Champion, whom he has said he would beat without hesitation. However, something must have changed in the Gipsy King's mind, as he has invited him to join his corner for the Wembley fight against Dillian Whyte.

"'AJ' can help me in my corner, if he desires so. I know he doesn't like Dillian Whyte, so he can be part of my team.", stated Fury in an interview for IFL TV, in which he said againt that Joshua has no chance to beat him: "At least 10 times he could have fought be but it did not happen due to his greed...How could he have beaten me anyway? There is no debate. It's not an exciting fight. It's just for money anyway.".

Likewise, Fury made it clear that whether in his corner or not, both Anthony Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn are invited to his fight against Dillian Whyte: "Yes, there are welcome in my fight. They can be my guests. I have a couple of tickets for them that I would pay for. They can attend as my personal guests. I would give Eddie one and AJ two, cause he has gained some weight recently.", joked Fury.