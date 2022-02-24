One of the two current Boxing Unified World Champions, Josh Taylor is ahead of a clash against Jack Catterall to defend his Super lightweight titles, however, he has shared the daring plan he has to increase his legacy.

Even though the Pound for Pound list may tell a different story, nowadays boxing has two kings sharing the throne: Saul Canelo Alvarez and Josh Taylor. The Mexican is the Undisputed Super middleweight Champion, and the Scottish has the same status but in the Junior welterweight. Taylor has a compromise ahead, but he already has in mind his next move, a daring one, visualized to increase his legacy.

The also known as The Tartan Tornado (18-0-0, 13 KOs) will defend his WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF World titles against English Jack Catterall (26-0-0, 13 KOs) on February 26 at the SSE Hydro in his country, Scotland, in what will be his first appearance as a Unified World Champion.

At 31 years old, Taylor achieved his ongoing status following a victory over American Jose Carlos Ramirez. His resume is brilliant so far given that he has faced and overcome many undefeated contenders such as mentioned Ramirez, Apinun Khongsong, Regis Prograis, Ivan Baranchyk, and Ryan Martin.

Josh Taylor's daring plan to climb in the Pound for Pound list

Not in accordance with already being one of the nowadays best boxers, Taylor aims for the top of the hill. He is ambitious and daring as his next move demonstrates. Even though he has not yet defeated Jack Catterall, he already knows he would like to challenge in his following fight.

“Who wouldn’t want to fight Terence Crawford? I’m a fighting man. I’ll fight absolutely anybody. I’m in this game to challenge myself against the best. All comers. Terence Crawford is one of the best in the sport. I believe I’m one of the best in the sport. I believe in the best fighting the best to see who’s the top dog. That’s a fight that I would love to take on.”, stated the Scottish Champion for Fight Hype.

About his upcoming rival, Jack Catterall, Josh Taylor showed respect for him because of his undefeated condition and invited fans and pundits not to take for granted that he has already triumphed: "I’ve been answering this question a 100 times and I’m sick of answering it. You all think it’s a foregone conclusion that I’m just gonna turn up and win the fight. Jack Catterall is a hungry fighter, he’s 26-0, he’s a very skilled fighter. He’s determined to win this fight. If I don’t get past Jack Catterall, none of these things happen.".