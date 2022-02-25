Media reports point out that Canelo Alvarez could have finally reached an agreement for his next two fights. His first opponent, to be faced in May, may be Russian Dmitry Bivol. Get to know more about this tough boxer.

Canelo Alvarez's next fight tale could be over soon. Media reports point out that the Mexican superstar could have accepted one of the offers he had received. The winner is reportedly Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, and DAZN's. So, the next fights of Alvarez would be against Russian Dmitry Bivol on May 7, and then against Gennady Golovkin on September 17.

The deal would guarantee Canelo a massive earning of $100 million for the celebration of both fights. It is fair to agree that the bout against GGG, on what would be their trilogy after clashing in 2017 and 2018, would happen only if Alvarez defeats Bivol and Golovkin does the same thing against Japanese WBA Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata. The latter still does not have a confirmed date.

If these reports (ESPN's Mike Coppinger and Boxing Scene) are confirmed by an official announcement, the loser ones of the battle to get Canelo's preference are Al Haymon and PBC, who have offered the Guadalajara native also a two-fight deal that included clashes with WBC Middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo and 168-pound former two-time Champion and now contender David Benavidez.

Who is Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez's alleged rival for his next fight?

The name of Gennady Gennadievich Golovkin is well known for boxing fans. However, the one of Dmitry Bivol may not say too much, unfortunately. Nevertheless, the Russian fighter could be one of Canelo Alvarez's hardest challenges of his career.

At 31 years old, Dmitry Yurievich Bivol is the current WBA World Light heavyweight Champion. This means that the biggest reward for Alvarez in case of defeating him is becoming a two-time 175 pounds titlist, as the bout is likely been agreed in the mentioned weight class.

Bivol boasts his status of undefeated after 19 professional bouts held so far, all won, 11 of them by the quick way. With his 6'0 he is taller than Canelo, a handicap Alvarez is used to dealing with as all of his rivals since he defeated GGG in 2018 are much bigger than him.

The Russian fighter, been born in Kyrgyzstan, is one of the current most solid World titleholders: he has had his belt tightened to his waist for almost 5 years, and has defended it on 7 occasions, being Jean Pascal and Joe Smith Jr his most recognized rivals.

Dmitry Bivol's style, a hard challenge for Canelo

Bivol possesses the boxing style that has given Canelo Alvarez the most trouble during his 17 years as a professional boxer. Floyd Mayweather Jr, Erislandy Lara, and Caleb Plant were hard fights for the Undisputed Super middleweight Champion, given their condition of slicky fighters, with quick-skilled hands, superb feet work, and an accurate jab to control the distance. Just as Bivol.

In fact, against these types of opponents, Canelo has not been able to finish the fight before the eleventh round. Being this, in addition to the weight, Dmitry Bivol's greatest advantage while he tries to stop one of the most dominant fighters of the last 5 years, and current Pound for Pound king.