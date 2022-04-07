On May 28th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero will collide in the Lightweight division. It is evident that there is simpathy between them so the fight promises to be a good one. Find out more about Tank Davis' opponent.

"I plan to punish him for as long as the fight lasts", stated Gervonta Davis (26-0-0, 24 KOs) on a promotional press conference regarding his next boxing fight, a mandatory one, on May 28 against Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It is more than evident that there are issues unsolved there.

These two fighters have history behind, as they were scheduled to meet in the ring on December 5, but the clash had to be called of due to allegations of sexual assault against Rolando Romero. Fortunately for the 26-year-old there were no charges after an investigation made by the Henderson Police Department. "I knew that I was innocent", said victoriously Romero to Brian Custer in an interview.

The animosity between Tank Davis and Rolly Romero arose again in the Face-to-Face they recently had to promote their Lightweight clash, in which Davis' WBA Regular World Lightweight title will be on the table. Both boxers are undefeated, and are almost the same age, nevertheless, Gervonta's resume is far away more brilliant as he is a former World Super featherweight titlist and has conquered minor World belts in the 135 and 140 pounds.

Who is Rolando Romero?

Rolly is the number one contender for the WBA World Lightweight title, the second most important of the category for the aforementioned organization, as George Kambosos Jr. is the main Champion of the division. He started his boxing career in 2016.

So far, he has held 14 fights, all won, twelve of them by knockout, this means that an outstanding 85 % of his victories have come by the quick way. Since August 2020, and from his last 3 fights he is the owner of the WBA Interim World Lightweight belt.

Rolando Romero's record includes names as Jackson Marinez, Avery Sparrow, and Anthony Yigit, good but not elite fighters. The clash against Tank Davis will be his very first litmus test, nevertheless, he has shown himself confident on being the first man to be able to stop Gervonta's winning streak.

"I don’t think he’s as big of a puncher as people think.I think he just bullies a bunch of small dudes and weight-drained opponents, like Pedraza and Barrios, and small dudes, like Santa Cruz, a torn-Achilles Gamboa... I think he’s just explosive and gets these people that stand there in front of him and they’re smaller than him. So, I mean, it’s only obvious that he’s gonna knock them out.”, stated Romero in Brian Custer's Podcast.

Concerning Gervonta Davis' last performance on December 5, against Mexican Isaac Cruz, the one that replaced him after his legal troubles, Rolly Romero was not impressed with his next opponent level: "Tank didn’t perform as well that fight... It’s just he had a difficult fight with some dude that he thought he could get out of there and he couldn’t get out of there... Cruz just pressured him, stayed tightthe entire time and just pressured him the entire time. And I don’t think Gervonta hurt Cruz at all that fight. Actually, I think the person getting hurt was Gervonta."

Bookmakers have Gervonta Davis up 9 to 1 over Rolando Romero, an event that will be organized and promoted by Showtime on a Pay-Per-View basis on May 28, 2022, at Barclays Center, a venue in which Tank has already performed twice (KO's victories against Jose Pedraza and Jesus Marcelo Andrés Cuellar).