The current Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez has achieved massive success in his boxing career so far, not only inside but outside the ring too. To have an idea of its prosperity, maybe a comparison with a World-Class event such as the Super Bowl LVI could help.

Canelo Alvarez's phenomenon is at its peak. The current best Pound for Pound boxer in the world has built his legacy fight by fight, title by title. The thing here is that Alvarez's success can be measured and compared with World-Class events, such as the Super Bowl LVI, to understand how big it is.

The Mexican superstar is on the verge of announcing his next fight after a well-deserved vacation period. In 2021, he became the first-ever Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion. One more feat accomplished by the four-division World titlist.

Several reports point out that Canelo Alvarez is accepting a lucrative $85 million two-fight offer made to him by Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn. This deal would take the Guadalajara native to clash against Dmitry Bivol, the WBA Light heavyweight Champion, in May, and Gennady Golovkin, his bitter rival, in September, in the third part of his rivalry.

How has Canelo Alvarez knocked out the Super Bowl LVI?

The NFL's Game of Games pitted Los Angeles Rams against Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The former Saint Louis Rams crowned themselves for the second time in the franchise history at the expense of the now three-times runner-up Bengals.

The official stadium attendance to this mega-event of the sports world, which included a Top-Class halftime show with renowned music stars, like Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige, was of 70, 240 spectators.

One of Canelo Alvarez's fights in 2021, the one against British two-division Champion Billy Joe Saunders registered a 73,126 spectators attendance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas: three thousand more spectators than the Super Bowl LVI, on what became the most crowded boxing event in history.

Fair is to say that the Rams vs Bengals super game does not even figure in the list of top ten attended Super Bowls in history. Simply, the last member of the latter group, Dallas vs Miami, SB VI, registered the presence of 81,023 fans at the Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

The Top 10 Super Bowl attendances

1- Super Bowl XIV, Rose Bowl: 103,985

2- Super Bowl XVII, Rose Bowl: 103,667

3- Super Bowl XI, Rose Bowl: 103,438

4- Super Bowl XLV, Cowboys Stadium: 103,219

5- Super Bowl XXI, Rose Bowl: 101,063

6- Super Bowl XXVII, Rose Bowl: 98,374

7- Super Bowl VII, LA Memorial Coliseum: 90,182

8- Super Bowl XIX, Stanford Stadium: 84,059

9- Super Bowl XVI, Pontiac Silverdome: 81,270

10- Super Bowl VI, Tulane Stadium: 81,023