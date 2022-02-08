Saul Canelo Alvarez still has many years ahead in his boxing career, however, his heart does not lie: there is another sport, far away from the brutality of the ring, that drives him crazy and could receive him after his time in the Sweet Science comes to an end.

Canelo Alvarez is the current best boxer in the world, and one of the biggest names in sports. At 31 years old, he may have many chapters left to write in his legacy book in the ring but he could be already warning his fans, and the whole sports world, which his next move after retiring may be.

So far, the Mexican Superstar has had 60 professional fights, with a record of 57 victories, 1 defeat, and 2 draws. Since September 2013, when legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. overcame him when he was 23 years, he remains undefeated. In 17 years in paid boxing, he has conquered World titles in four different weight classes.

Alvarez prepares himself to face his next challenge in May after becoming the first-ever Unified World Super middleweight Champion in 2021. Several reports point out that the 3 most viable opponents for Canelo's are reigning World titleholders: Jermall Charlo (Middleweight), Dmitry Bivol (Light heavyweight), and Ilunga Makabu (Cruiserweight).

Canelo's passion that could turn into a professional sports activity

Canelo Alvarez has adopted Eddy Reynoso's phrase "No Boxing No Life" as a mantra. However, the Pound for Pound boxing king uses it not only in the ring but in another of his passions: Golf. The Guadalajara native started to practice this sport a few years ago as a hobby but it could become something more after he retires from boxing.

In June 2021, Alvarez won the BMW Charity Pro-AM tournament, his very first achievement in golf. Recently, from January 31 to February 6, he played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and although he could not conquer the trophy, he gave a taste of his skills as he almost made a hole in one.

To the question of how he became so skilled in golf, Canelo Alvarez answered that he practices 4 hours every day as his recreational activity after his 5 daily hours of boxing practice: "It is the only way to get better" stated the Mexican Champion. We may be witnessing Alvarez's first steps of his new sports path.