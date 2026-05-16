Jake Paul’s $200M Canelo Alvarez claim draws response from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez, and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman are back in the spotlight after new reports about a possible $200 million fight between the two fighters. Paul has claimed he is pushing to make the bout happen, even saying he already has the money secured for Canelo.

“Canelo, I have the $200 million for you, easy money. Jake vs Canelo, let’s get it done,” Paul said during a recent livestream. “This is the biggest fight in boxing.” He also suggested the Mexican star is open to the idea after previous discussions.

The comments have sparked debate because Paul is still rebuilding his boxing career after a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua earlier this year. Many also question whether a sanctioning body would approve such a fight due to the large gap in experience between the two fighters.

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WBC president reacts to growing fight rumors

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman responded to the speculation, saying the organization has not received any official request for sanctioning. Still, he acknowledged Paul’s recent step-up in competition has changed how some view him.

Canelo Alvarez attends David Benavidez vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. David Becker/Getty Images

“We have not received a request for sanctioning,” Sulaiman said via SPORTbible. “Jake Paul proved himself by fighting Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua.” He added that Paul has earned some respect by facing tougher opponents, but did not confirm whether a Canelo fight would be approved.

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Canelo remains the major target

A fight with Canelo would be the biggest test of Paul’s career. He is a four-division world champion and one of boxing’s top names, with a long record of elite wins and championship success.

Paul, meanwhile, continues to try to establish himself at the highest level after recent setbacks, including a serious injury and recovery period following his loss to Joshua.

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Despite that, his name still draws major attention for potential crossover fights. For now, the matchup remains only speculation, but the WBC president’s response has kept the conversation alive.