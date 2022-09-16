One of the most anticipated fights of 2022 will take place this Saturday, September 17 in Las Vegas: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin. In this story find out how to tune in to this sizzling boxing trilogy in your country, either on TV or via streaming.

The last grains of sand are already falling from the time clock. The fight that many boxing fans have been waiting for 4 long years is coming. At last Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will step into the ring for the third time, one that seems definitive. This clash is not to be missed, so don't hesitate to enjoy the broadcast in the United States on DAZN (PPV in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand) .

As Canelo Alvarez has said on several occasions during times he has spoken to the media to promote this clash, "there is not much left to say" and all that remains is to wait for the opening bell to ring to find out if the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin or him is a better boxer.

This fight will also have something tangible at stake, beyond the obvious rivalry and animosity between the two. The winner will earn the right to be named king of the Super middleweights. If it is Canelo Alvarez, he will keep the four 168-pound belts he holds; if it is Gennadiy Golovkin, it will be a new title to add to his already laureate career.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: Main event start

In the middle of Mexico's Independence Day weekend, the long-awaited trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will take place. The date is Saturday, September 17, 2022. The bout will be, for the third time, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Australia: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Fiji: 12:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM

UK: 1:00 AM

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: DAZN (PPV: $44.99)

Canada: DAZN (PPV: $64.99)

Mexico: ESPN, TUDN, Tv Azteca

New Zealand: DAZN (PPV: $24.99)

United Kingdom: DAZN (PPV: £9.99)

USA: DAZN (PPV: $64.99)

