One of the best fights in the recent history of boxing worldwide is undoubtedly that of Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The fight that completes the trilogy will take place on September 17 and here you can learn more about the great Kazakh boxer.

Canelo Alvarez's boxing career could not be understood in depth without mentioning the one who has been, so far, his fiercest rival (perhaps not the one he has suffered the most), the one who has hurt him the most both above and below the ring: Kazakhstan's Gennadiy Golovkin. His trilogy is just around the corner as it takes place on September 17 in las Vegas.

The T-Mobile Arena will be the venue that will host the awaited clash between Canelo and GGG for the third time, after September 2017 and 2018 were sold out to witness the vibrant draw and the controversial victory of the Mexican over the Kazakh, respectively.

Who is this fighter that arouses so much bitterness and annoyance in a world boxing figure like Canelo Alvarez? Below we will reveal all the basic details you need to know to get to know Gennadiy Gennadievich Golovkin in depth, who is looking to crown his career with perhaps the most resounding victory of his career.

How old is Gennadiy Golovkin?

One of the arguments used by the main detractors of Canelo Alvarez in boxing is precisely the age of his opponent on September 17. The Kazakh boxer was born on April 8, 1982, so he will fight in the trilogy at the age of 40, clearly with his prime already behind him.

How tall is Gennadiy Golovkin?

In general, the Kazakh, one of the greatest legends in the Middleweights, has an ideal height to develop at 160 pounds. Focusing on his trilogy against Canelo Alvarez, his height gives him a slight advantage over the Mexican as he stands at 5.10 feet to the Guadalajara, Jalisco native's 5.8 feet.

How much does Golovkin weigh?

On September 17 in Las Vegas, Gennadiy Golovkin will challenge Canelo Alvarez for all of his 168-pound belts. However, except for 3 other occasions, in 2019 and 2008, GGG has always developed his career at 160 pounds, where he achieved brilliance at the world level in boxing.

What is Gennadiy Golovkin's boxing record?

GGG is a world boxing historic, at least in the Middleweights category. Considering only absolute titles of the 4 main organizations (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF) from July 2014 to September 2018 he was unified World Champion. However, with secondary titles he added 8 years as champion, the third longest reign at 160 lbs.

Similarly, Gennadiy Golovkin is the champion with the most successful defenses in the history of middleweights with 22, 2 more than the iconic Bernard Hopkins. Thus, the Kazakh's record, after 16 years of professional boxing career, is 42-1-1 (37 KOs). His only loss was to Canelo Alvarez in 2018.

Who is Gennadiy Golovkin's wife?

The Kazakh boxer keeps a low, almost non-existent, profile outside the ring. A guy far from any controversy, which is largely due to the solid family he has formed with his wife Alina Golovkina. GGG's wife was also born in Kazakhstan, was a model before marrying the middleweight champion and is the mother of two children.

What is Gennadiy Golovkin's net worth?

According to information from Celebrity Net Worth, GGG has a vast fortune, which he has earned with his effort and dedication in the ring and in training to always look impressive. Although he signed a contract with DAZN in 2018 for six fights for which he pocketed $100 million, and in his previous fights with Canelo Alvarez he earned $22 million and $30 million, his net worth is $30 million.