There is no date that is not met, and one of the longings of many boxing fans around the world is about to be fulfilled. After 4 years of waiting, the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III fight will happen. In the following paragraphs you will find all the information with the preview, predictions and odds of this fight that you will be able to watch in the United States and the rest of the world through DAZN.

Canelo and Golovkin won't need any introduction or round of acquaintance: they already have 24 rounds of history and multiple occasions exchanging heated statements. At least for the Mexican fighter, this fight is personal, and the Kazakh is a predator in the ring, so sparks are expected to fly.

Experts say that in boxing, styles are what determine the quality of the fights. At least in the two previous occasions in which Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin exchanged blows in the ring, the public was so happy that they immediately asked for another fight. Whether there is a knockout or not, the action will not be lacking in this fight in which, as if that were not enough, all the 168-pound world champion belts, currently held by the Mexican fighter, will be at stake.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: Fight information

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: 8:00 PM (ET) (Canelo & GGG ring walks: 11:00 PM approximately)

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: DAZN

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin are boxers who belong to boxing's absolute elite. Canelo has a record of 61 fights: 57 wins, 2 losses and 2 draws (39 KOs). GGG has a record of 44 fights: 42 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw (37 KOs).

This will be the first time Canelo and Golovkin will meet on September 17. Their first fight, which ended with a majority decision draw, was on September 16, 2017. While the second occurred on September 15, 2018 and culminated with a split decision win for the Mexican.

How to watch or live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III in the US?

Whether you are in the United States or anywhere else in the world, Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III is a must-see boxing event. To enjoy the fight you must subscribe to DAZN. The cost of the PPV of this mega fight is $64.99.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III: Predictions and Odds

