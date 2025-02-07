The boxing world has taken an unexpected turn in the last few hours. Following reports of the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford being canceled, rumors surfaced about a potential showdown between the Mexican superstar and influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

However, in a surprising announcement, Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Riyadh Season, revealed that Canelo Alvarez has signed a four-fight deal with the Saudi promotion. According to Alalshikh, Álvarez’s first bout under this contract is set for May.

“Don’t mess with the lion… 4 fights for Canelo with Riyadh Season… The deal is done… A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of a sheep… Fear the lion of the jungle,” Alalshikh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will Canelo face in his next fights?

While official details are still pending, ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger reports that Álvarez’s first fight in Riyadh Season is expected to take place on May 4, potentially against Jermall Charlo or Bruno Surace. Then, in September, the highly anticipated clash against Terence Crawford is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

WBO champion Terence Crawford celebrates after knocking out David Avanesyan in the sixth round during their welterweight title fight at CHI Health Center on December 10, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The four-fight deal also includes a bout against Dmitry Bivol in February 2026, with additional potential matchups against Hamzah Sheeraz and Chris Eubank Jr. The final fight under the contract is scheduled for October 2026.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul’s date reveal challenges Canelo Alvarez fight rumor

Is a Canelo vs. Jake Paul fight happening?

With this announcement, any speculation about a fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jake Paul has been officially put to rest. Despite circulating rumors, neither fighter publicly confirmed the matchup, and it is no longer in consideration.

Advertisement

What’s next for Canelo?

The showdown between Alvarez and Crawford promises to be one of the most thrilling matchups in recent boxing history. Both fighters are regarded as among the best pound-for-pound in the world, and the size difference between them adds an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation to the fight.