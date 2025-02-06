Mike Tyson, the boxing icon, stunned fans worldwide by revealing the real reason behind his decision to face Jake Paul last November. In an interview with Sean Hannity, the former world champion shared his candid thoughts on the matter.

This revelation exposed the complex factors that led Tyson to come out of retirement to fight the controversial influencer. The former champion was battling serious health issues, including a “bleeding ulcer” that required blood transfusions, putting his well-being at significant risk.

Tyson made an unexpected admission, revealing that the primary reason he agreed to the fight was pressure to avoid a lawsuit. “I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, ‘God, they’re going to sue me if I don’t do this fight,'” Tyson confessed.

Tyson vs. Paul: A global spectacle with an unpredicted twist

Despite the risks, Tyson fulfilled his commitment and stepped into the ring, turning the event into a massive media phenomenon. The fight shattered audience records, drawing an astonishing 65 million viewers worldwide.

Jake Paul fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

The showdown, filled with unique moments and tension, also produced a viral spectacle during the pre-fight face-off. In a taunting move, Jake Paul crawled across the floor before locking eyes with Tyson. Without hesitation, the former champion reacted by slapping Paul, a moment that quickly spread across social media.

see also Jake Paul’s date reveal challenges Canelo Alvarez fight rumor

Tyson later explained that the slap was an instinctive reaction to Paul stepping on his foot. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said. “There was a point where he was not engaging back. I could just tell his age was showing a little bit. That violent war mentality… it faded as the rounds went on.”

Tyson’s unexpected payday

Despite the loss and personal struggles, Tyson walked away with a substantial financial gain, reportedly earning $20 million from the fight. Paul, meanwhile, is said to have made around $40 million.

Tyson’s revelation about the motivations behind the fight has sent shockwaves through the boxing community. His candid admission underscores that, even for sports legends, career decisions can sometimes be driven by factors beyond athletic glory.

