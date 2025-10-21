Trending topics:
Jake Paul responds boldly to Terence Crawford’s take on Gervonta Davis fight

Jake Paul reacted to Terence Crawford’s comments on his upcoming fight against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, sharing his confident outlook and focus on the highly anticipated November 14 bout.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jake Paul looks on during a press conference.
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images for NetflixJake Paul looks on during a press conference.

The boxing world is buzzing as the highly anticipated exhibition match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis draws near. Scheduled for November 14, this clash has sparked debate and disbelief alike, including reactions from one of boxing’s most respected figures, Terence Crawford.

For Paul, the hype is both thrilling and validating. “This fight is crazy,” he admitted, acknowledging Crawford’s astonishment, “It’s two of America’s biggest names in boxing, and it’s a matchup that’s 50–50 because of his skill and his experience, but my size is the equalizer.”

Crawford had earlier expressed incredulity at the fight, calling it “crazy” and almost impossible to believe. His comments quickly circulated among fans and media, prompting a measured yet confident response from Paul.

A legitimate test, not just a spectacle

For Paul, the Davis fight is far more than a sideshow. That’s what makes this amazing. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, highlighting the unpredictability and competitive nature of the matchup.

When asked if he’d ever face Terence Crawford himself, Paul didn’t hesitate: “I would for sure fight Terence. Let’s run it.” The statement underscores Paul’s growing confidence and seriousness about his boxing career.

Jake Paul reveals ‘large knockout bonus’ ahead of controversial Gervonta Davis fight

Jake Paul reveals 'large knockout bonus' ahead of controversial Gervonta Davis fight

Focus remains on Davis

Despite the attention Crawford’s comments and potential future matchups have generated, Paul is keeping his eye firmly on the immediate challenge. “I think the Canelo fight is still a massive one between him and I, but right now I’m focused on November 14th and getting through Tank first,” he said.

Whether seen as a spectacle or a genuine boxing contest, Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about matchups of the year — and Crawford’s disbelief only adds to the anticipation.

