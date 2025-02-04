The boxing world is on edge over the potential megafight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, a bout that, according to reports from the specialized press, could take place in September. However, before that highly anticipated clash, the Mexican champion is expected to return to the ring in May, and speculation about his opponent for that date has taken an unexpected and surprising turn.

While names like William Scull and Christian Mbilli have been considered, the possibility of Canelo facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has gained traction in recent days, sparking heated debates and dividing opinions among boxing fans—especially following Paul’s controversial fight against Mike Tyson.

The speculation about a potential Canelo vs. Paul fight emerged during ESPN’s broadcast of the bout between David Benavidez and David Morrell for Mexico and Central America. Commentator Julius Julianis mentioned the possibility of Canelo shocking the boxing world by taking on Paul. Now, according to various sources, this option appears to be gaining momentum.

Could Canelo Alvarez face Jake Paul?

Julianis even fueled speculation with a social media post in Spanish, stating:

“BREAKING NEWS: There is already an agreement for Jake Paul to be Canelo Álvarez’s opponent in May of this year, a source very close to the operation informs me. The event will be a co-promotion of Canelo Promotions, MVP, and PBC.”

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Show or sport? The debate over Canelo vs. Paul

The mere mention of this matchup has sparked a wave of mixed reactions. Some see it as nothing more than a commercial spectacle aimed at generating massive profits, capitalizing on Jake Paul’s enormous social media following and ability to draw a broad audience—many of whom may not be traditional boxing fans.

However, others question the sporting legitimacy of the fight. They argue that despite Paul’s victories over MMA fighters, he lacks the experience and skill to challenge a boxer of Canelo’s caliber. The gap in talent and experience is undeniable, leading many to view this potential fight as a “disrespect” to the sport—a sideshow rather than a serious competition.

Jake Paul: A new challenge for Canelo?

Although the fight’s credibility is being debated, it’s impossible to ignore the financial aspect. According to ESPN commentator Salvador Rodríguez, Canelo ALvarez could earn close to $100 million for facing Paul—an astronomical sum that could heavily influence his decision.

For Canelo, who has consistently sought the most lucrative fights, this matchup would mark a drastic shift from his usual elite-level opponents. While Paul has shown some boxing ability—securing wins over opponents like Tyron Woodley and an exhibition match against Mike Tyson—his professional boxing experience remains limited.

The lingering question is whether this fight would present a genuine sporting challenge for Canelo or if it would be more of a spectacle-driven event aimed at maximizing entertainment and revenue.