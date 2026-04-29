Canelo Alvarez opens up about ‘depressive’ period after loss to Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez has reflected on one of the most defining moments of his career, opening up about the emotional impact of his first professional defeat against Floyd Mayweather. The fight took place on September 14, 2013, in Las Vegas, where Canelo entered as an undefeated unified super-welterweight champion before suffering a majority decision loss.

In a recent interview with Oso Trava on YouTube, Canelo admitted the emotional toll the defeat had on him, revealing how deeply it affected his mindset at the time. “It hurt me a lot because, however you want to call it, it hits your ego as a fighter… maybe I went through some level of depression. I don’t know if there are levels of depression, but yeah, maybe I did,” he said.

At just 23 years old during the bout, Canelo struggled to consistently handle Mayweather’s defensive mastery and counterpunching. The American controlled distance throughout the fight, limiting Canelo’s offense and securing a clear tactical advantage across 12 rounds.

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The reflection comes after Canelo confirmed return for September, adding new context to how he processes past setbacks and prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a right to Canelo Alvarez. Al Bello/Getty Images

How the Mayweather loss impacted Canelo’s mindset

Canelo explained that the defeat forced him to confront the gap between potential and experience at the elite level. “I just didn’t have the right experience, and I realised that afterward,” he said. The loss initially challenged his confidence, but also became a key learning point in his development as a fighter.

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From setback to elite-level resilience

Over time, Canelo said he was able to reframe the defeat and regain perspective by reflecting on the level of opposition he faced. That mental reset helped him rebuild confidence and continue his progression into one of boxing’s most accomplished champions.

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“I said, ‘I didn’t lose to just anyone, I lost to the best in the world,’” he reflected. Today, Canelo continues to build his legacy as a multi-division champion, though he now faces a new chapter of his career following his loss of the undisputed super-middleweight titles to Terence Crawford, setting up a period of adjustment and rebuilding.