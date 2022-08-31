The mysticism of boxing is also made up of atypical stories that are kept in the memory of its fans for their extravagance and peculiarity. One of them is that of former heavyweight fighter Eric Esch. Find out what makes the famous Butterbean so special.

To refer to the heavyweight category in boxing is to refer to the most spectacular and brutal division in the sport. Not for nothing is it known as the Queen Division. He who leaves a legacy in it, usually leaves a strong memory in the memory of the fans, as happened with the fighter Eric Esch Butterbean.

Butterbean embodied the dream of many kids who yearn to overcome their limitations and overcome adverse conditions to make a name for themselves in the sport. In an industry where physique must be impeccable as in sports, Eric Esch's many extra pounds were able to carve a niche for himself in the media and in the hearts of boxing fans.

Esch is not the owner of the best record in the heavyweights, he did not even hold a world title of the most recognized organizations or faced many legendary opponents; it was his charisma, peculiar appearance and history that led him to gain notoriety, which is still valid today, almost 10 years after his retirement from the ring.

Who is Eric Esch Butterbean?

Born on August 3, 1966, of German descent but living in the United States, Eric Esch was an overweight boy who suffered the early loss of his mother when he was only 8 years old. At the school he attended, he was bullied because of his extra pounds. This stealthily forged the combative character that would make him a recognized boxing figure years later.

Butterbean rose to fame after winning an amateur boxing tournament called the Toughman Contest in Alabama, the one he conquered four more times, and, much closer to his thirties than his twenties, made the leap to professional boxing.

Remarkably, his height was that of a light heavyweight (5.11 feet / 1.80 meters), but his weight was that of a true heavyweight (his "lightest" version as a professional was 300 pounds and he went on to fight at over 400 pounds).

Butterbean fought a total of 91 fights as a professional boxer, and after his final retirement from the ring he left his record at 77 wins (58 KOs), 10 losses and 4 draws. Not bad for a fighter who was never considered an elite fighter.

Why is Eric Esch nicknamed Butterbean?

The Toughman Heavyweight division had an unattainable weight limit for many, but not for Eric Esch, and that was 400 pounds. In order to make that weight, Esch underwent a rigorous diet consisting of chicken and butterbeans and so it was that the name of that type of seeds not only accompanied him but gave him an image throughout his boxing career.

Butterbean the "King of the 4 Rounders" who never won an elite world championship

To include Eric Esch in the list of the greatest fighters to ever hold a major world belt in boxing is a mistake. The Georgia native won the IBA World Super Heavyweight title in 1997 and the WAA World Heayweight Championship in 2000. He even defended the former title on a few occasions.

However, it must be said that the heavyweight Butterbean's boxing career was mostly spent in fights no longer than 4 rounds. Only 4 of them were agreed to have a longer duration, but actually only 2 times he fought beyond round 4.

Butterbean's legacy was nurtured by a legend like Larry Holmes

The year was 2002 and Butterbean was enjoying popularity in boxing, despite having a peculiar and supported career, despite winning and defeating opponents who were novices or had losing records. However, destiny had his big test in store for him: to face a true legend of the Heavyweight division, Larry Holmes.

Known as the Easton Assassin, Holmes was a two-time World Heavyweight who in his time defeated stars such as Ken Norton, Earnie Shavers and the mighty Muhammad Ali. He also fought, but lost, to such Queen Division juggernauts as Michael Spinks, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

The fight against Holmes was scheduled for 10 rounds, which Butterbean incredibly completed (he hadn't fought more than 6 since his third pro fight in 1995). The result was a clear UD victory for the former World Heavyweight Champion, although as an anecdote, Butterbean can boast that he was credited with a knockout of Holmes in round 10: a really dubious blow after which Holmes just leaned back on the ropes.

Butterbean's foray into other fight sports

Knowing that he was a real magnet for fans, because of his brash image and winning record (but not because of the quality of the opponents he faced), Eric Esch decided to cross the border of boxing and wander into the lands of Kick Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts.

His step in the aforementioned disciplines was worthy without being overwhelming. As a Kick Boxer, Butterbean had 7 fights with 3 wins and 4 losses, while in MMA he fought 28 bouts with a record of 17 wins, 10 losses and 1 draw.

It is worth mentioning that Butterbean's legacy also had brief moments in the WWE, where he even had a title fight at the company's biggest event, Wrestlemania XV. He also had appearances in other independent and smaller companies in this discipline of show business.

Butterbean's record in fight sports

Although he always walked on paths much closer to fame and comfort than to high performance, Eric Esch has a more than interesting record in fight sports that certifies him, in a way, as a true warrior. His total record is 126 clashes, 97 wins, 24 losses and 5 draws.

Eric Esch's fame has taken him to the mass media

Butterbean enjoyed popularity among the fans and that was well capitalized at the time, as the chubby fighter had nice appearances like the one in his TV documentary (Big Law: Deputy Butterbean), or participation in movies like Jackass and Chairman of the Board. He was also included in boxing video games such as Toughman Contest or Fight Night Champion of the prestigious EA Sports brand.

Butterbean's fame has not translated into his net worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, the earnings enjoyed by Eric Esch do not match the name he enjoys among boxing fans and fight sports fans in general, since it is barely $500,000 dollars. Outside of his own participation in paid fights, Butterbean has ventured into a couple of restaurants.