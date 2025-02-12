Trending topics:
Errol Spence issues strong warning to Canelo Alvarez about Terence Crawford

Errol Spence, who faced Terence Crawford firsthand, issues a serious warning to Canelo Alvarez ahead of their potential showdown.

By Alexander Rosquez

: Errol Spence Jr. looks on Terence Crawford during round 5 of the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Errol Spence, who experienced firsthand the skill and dominance of Terence Crawford in their recent bout, has issued a serious warning to Canelo Alvarez about what awaits him in their highly anticipated clash scheduled for September.

In July 2023, Spence and Crawford headlined a historic battle for the undisputed welterweight title, where “Bud” showcased his superiority by stopping Spence in the ninth round and capturing all four world belts in an unforgettable night for boxing.

Now, with Terence Crawford set to challenge undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, Spence—who knows his compatriot’s abilities up close—has backed “Bud” to achieve the extraordinary feat of becoming a five-division world champion.

Spence warns Canelo about Crawford

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Spence expressed his unwavering support for Crawford: I’ll be going for ‘Bud’ if he fights Canelo, I’ll be going for him. I don’t know if he’s going to win or lose, but I’ll definitely be going for Crawford. I think if anybody can pull it off, he can pull it off.

Terence Crawford speaks to Errol Spence Jr. after defeating him in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He’s chasing greatness, so why not? Canelo went up to 175 and fought Kovalev and fought the other guy [Bivol] too. He started at 147, so if he did it, why can’t ‘Bud’ do it?” Spence added.

Crawford: An unprecedented challenge for Canelo

The fight between Crawford and Canelo promises to be one of the most exciting matchups in recent boxing history. Crawford, with his explosive style, precision, and ring intelligence, presents a unique challenge for Canelo Alvarez, who has dominated the super middleweight division.

However, the Mexican superstar is not easily intimidated and will look to once again showcase his adaptability and resilience. This clash between two of boxing’s biggest names is shaping up to be an unforgettable spectacle for fight fans worldwide.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

