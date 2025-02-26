Terence Crawford issues a direct warning to Canelo by leveraging his dominance over Errol Spence

Terence Crawford didn’t just unify titles by defeating Errol Spence Jr.; he showcased a level of dominance that few in boxing can match. Now, with his sights set on Canelo Alvarez, Crawford is executing a strategy that extends far beyond the ring: a meticulously crafted psychological game.

Crawford understands that to entice Canelo into the ring, he must get inside his head. And what better way to do that than by invoking the specter of Spence, a fighter Canelo Alvarez has conspicuously avoided? Crawford’s recent Instagram post, where he declared, “Already caught the biggest fish in Texas,” is a masterstroke. Accompanied by the caption, “Terence Crawford SENDS Canelo NEW SPENCE MESSAGE,” the post is more than a boast—it’s a calculated move.

It’s not just about Spence; it’s a reminder to Canelo that no one is beyond Crawford’s reach. “Even big fishes get caught,” Crawford added, a phrase that carries an implicit threat to the Mexican superstar.

This isn’t just a challenge; it’s a declaration of intent. Crawford is making it clear that he’s unafraid to move up in weight and undeterred by Canelo’s towering reputation. By leveraging Spence’s loss as a psychological weapon, Crawford is planting seeds of doubt in Canelo’s mind.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks on before a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Spence: Ally or pawn in Crawford’s game?

Errol Spence Jr.’s recent comments add another layer to this intricate storyline. By publicly supporting Crawford in a potential showdown with Canelo, Spence has become an unwitting participant in Crawford’s mind games.

Spence, who knows firsthand how dangerous Crawford can be, has drawn parallels between Crawford’s potential move to 168 pounds and Canelo’s own career trajectory. “If Canelo did it, why can’t Crawford?” Spence questioned, fueling the narrative that Crawford is a legitimate threat to Canelo. Whether this alliance is genuine or strategic, it serves to unsettle Canelo, pushing him toward a fight he’s tried to avoid.

Crawford’s secret weapon

Crawford knows that a fight with Canelo isn’t just about physical prowess—it’s a battle of wills. Every word, every action, is designed to create an atmosphere of inevitability. Crawford wants Canelo to feel like the fight is unavoidable, that refusing to step into the ring would tarnish his legacy.

By using Spence’s defeat as a psychological tool, Crawford is sending a clear message: no one is safe from his reach. He’s challenging Canelo not just to fight, but to confront his own fears. And in the high-stakes world of boxing, sometimes the battle is won long before the first bell rings.

The big question: Will Canelo take the bait?

As Crawford continues to weave his psychological web, the boxing world waits to see if Canelo will bite. Will the Mexican superstar rise to the challenge, or will he continue to sidestep Crawford? One thing is certain: Terence Crawford is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.