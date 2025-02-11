Terence Crawford, renowned for his precision and technical skill, has surprised the boxing world by revealing a significantly higher weight than expected ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Canelo Alvarez. The undisputed champion in three divisions recently shared on social media that he currently weighs 186 pounds—a revelation that has sparked widespread discussion among boxing fans.

Crawford, set to face Canelo Alvarez in September at super middleweight (168 pounds), has showcased remarkable versatility, having claimed world titles at lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight. However, jumping up two weight classes to challenge a powerhouse like Canelo presents an unprecedented test in his career.

His disclosure of his current weight has triggered mixed reactions. Some experts believe the weight gain is a strategic move to match Canelo’s physical strength, while others question whether it might compromise Crawford’s signature speed and agility—attributes that have been instrumental to his success.

Despite the debate, Crawford remains confident. In a video posted on his social media, he declared: “What is up y’all? I am looking forward to being undisputed in September. Let’s get it. It is work time.”

Terence Crawford, a welterweight undisputed champion, poses on the scale after his official weigh-in at LA Live on August 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Crawford and Madrimov will fight for the super-welterweight title on Saturday August 3, 2024 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Canelo Alvarez and the road to unification

As Crawford prepares for his showdown with Canelo, the Mexican superstar is first set to fight William Scull in May. Scull holds the IBF super middleweight title—the last piece of the undisputed puzzle that Canelo lost in July after refusing to face him.

If Canelo defeats Scull, he will once again unify all four belts in the division, setting up an undisputed clash against Crawford. This potential showdown would be one of the most anticipated fights in modern boxing history, featuring two of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters in a battle for ultimate supremacy.

Canelo vs. Crawford: The future of boxing is at stake

A showdown between Crawford and Canelo Alvarez has the potential to reshape the boxing landscape. Both fighters have dominated their respective divisions, and now they stand on a collision course to determine the true pound-for-pound king.