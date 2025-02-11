Jake Paul left without opponent after Canelo fight falls through – A former champion steps up

Jake Paul, the controversial influencer-turned-boxer, is searching for a new opponent after his highly anticipated showdown against Canelo Alvarez was canceled. Despite his relatively short professional boxing career, Paul has managed to generate significant media buzz, often facing celebrities and former athletes from other sports.

His last fight, against boxing legend Mike Tyson, sparked major controversy due to the substantial age and experience gap between the two fighters. Although Paul won by decision, the bout was widely criticized for the imbalance between the opponents.

Paul has consistently sought to face high-level professional boxers, with Canelo Alvarez seemingly representing the ultimate test of his abilities. However, the Mexican superstar chose to pursue other challenges, first taking on William Scull and then Terence Crawford.

A former champion calls out Paul: An offer still on the table

As Paul searches for a new opponent, former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch has reiterated his willingness to step into the ring with him. “The Cobra,” known for his aggressive style and knockout power, has engaged in a war of words with “The Problem Child” in recent months.

Carl Froch of England heads to his corner during his Super Six WBC Super Middleweight title fight against Mikkel Kessler of Denmark on April 24, 2010 at MCH Messecenter Arena in Herning, Denmark. (Photo by John Gichigi/Getty Images)

In a recent statement, Froch declared: “They might come to me now and ask me for a fight instead of me giving them a load of (expletive) and saying I’m calling him out. But I’ve always said it and I stand by it—I’ll fight Jake Paul for free.“

“They said, ‘OK, if you’re doing the fight for free, all the money has to go to charity, including any affiliations and earnings from the fight.’ I said, ‘Alright, pass me the contract, I’ll sign it, and I’ll knock Jake Paul’s teeth down the back of his throat.’ And guess what? They went quiet. They’ve got no intention of fighting anybody with a pulse.” Froch added.

Froch, who retired in 2014 after knocking out George Groves in his final title defense, has maintained his stance, offering to fight Paul without payment as long as the fight’s proceeds go to charity.

Other challengers emerge for Jake Paul

Beyond Froch, other professional boxers have expressed interest in facing Jake Paul. Among them is former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr., who has publicly stated his willingness to take on the social media star. As Paul continues his search for a new opponent, the boxing world eagerly awaits confirmation of his next challenge.

