NFL

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message to Browns about QB1 battle heading into next NFL season

Following the firing of Kevin Stefanski, major changes are beginning to unfold within the Cleveland Browns, and Shedeur Sanders addressed the situation head-on.

By Matías Persuh

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

It is a time of significant movement inside the Cleveland Browns’ facilities, even more so following the expected dismissal of Kevin Stefanski. One of the former head coach’s biggest bets was Shedeur Sanders, who is now evaluating his place on the roster as the franchise looks ahead to what comes next.

Sanders knows he performed admirably during the final stretch of the season for his team, especially in his first NFL experience. However, the arrival of a new coach in Cleveland could put his spot as QB1 in jeopardy.

I think I did what I was able to do, and I definitely grew from a lot of things, and I got experience now,” Sanders said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I’m always the same, confidence-wise, I’m there. But like, that’s not in my hands. Like, that’s not my decision. I can’t speak on what other people feel.”

Even without any firm candidates for the next head coach, Sanders has already received a warning from Browns GM Andrew Berry, who made it clear that his spot as QB1 is not yet guaranteed for the upcoming season.

QB Shedeur Sanders of the Browns (2025)

Sanders’ numbers in his NFL debut

The Cleveland Browns‘ investment in Shedeur Sanders yielded mixed results during his debut campaign, as the rookie quarterback faced a steep learning curve in the professional ranks.

Shedeur Sanders shares honest admission on having Kevin Stefanski as HC in rookie season

Throughout his appearances, the Browns went 3-4 in Sanders’ starts and the QB completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his NFL debut.

While he showcased flashes of the poise and arm talent, the high turnover rate and low completion percentage highlight the developmental hurdles he must overcome to solidify his role as the franchise’s long-term solution under center.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
