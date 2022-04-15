The American Errol Spence will fight this Saturday, April 16 against the Cuban Yordenis Ugas, with several titles at stake. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US this boxing fight

Undoubtedly one of the fights that boxing fans have waited for the most, in what will be at stake where Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles and Ugas' WBA super welterweight title will be at stake. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight.

The undefeated American, Errol Spence (considered by many to be one of the best pound for pound today) returns to the ring after a 2021 without activity. His last fight was against Danny Garcia on November 5, 2020, and on that occasion it was a unanimous decision victory for the American, who thus retained the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

His rival will be none other than the great Yordenis Ugas, whose last fight (in which he was a replacement for Errol Spence, who was unable to fight due to a left eye injury) was against the legend Manny Pacquiao on August 21, 2021, whom he defeated in a unanimous decision in what would be the Filipino's last professional fight.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Fight information

Date: Saturday, April 16

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Texas

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Errol Spence is undefeated in professionalism in 27 contested fights (27-0), and 21 of them ended before the limit, which means a KO percentage close to 80%. For that reason, there are not a few specialists who place them as one of the best pound for pound today (along with the Mexican Canelo Alvarez). For his part, Yordenis Ugas has a record in 31 fights of 27 wins (12 KO) and 4 losses. Other than not possessing high KO power, he has very good mobility and it will be interesting to see the clash of styles.

How to watch or live stream Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas in the US

This fight for the Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles and Ugas' WBA super welterweight title will take place this Saturday, April 16 at 9:00 PM (ET), with the main event expected around 11:30 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on Showtime PPV.

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Errol Spence is the favorite to take the victory with 1.18 odds, while 5.00 odds will be for the Yordenis Ugas’ victory. A tie would finish in a 21.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as others boxing fights through BetMGM.

BetMGM Errol Spence 1.18 Tie 21.00 Yordenis Ugas 5.00

*Odds via BetMGM