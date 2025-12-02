Former UFC Champion weighs in on Jake Paul’s potential path to victory against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul is set for the biggest test of his career when he faces Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19. The professional heavyweight bout is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves, and many see the fight as heavily favoring Joshua.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who faced Paul twice in the octagon, offered a different perspective. On the Ariel Helwani Show, Woodley suggested that Paul’s unique attributes could give him a real opportunity.

“I mean, Jake has been lost his mind. Like, what’s new. He lost his mind when he fought me. He lost his mind when he fought Anderson [Silva], when he fought Nate [Diaz]. He lost his mind when he wanted to fight professionally and switched off from amateurs. It’s really kind of been his theme,” Woodley said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Jake Paul find a way against Anthony Joshua?

Woodley emphasized that the outcome depends on Joshua’s approach. “Depending on what version of Anthony Joshua comes out depends on if Jake has what we’ll call a ‘chance.‘ When you’re fighting, if you’ve got knockout power, you’ve got belief in yourself, you got some speed, some agility to move around, you always have a chance. We’ve seen crazier things happen,” he said.

Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul on December 19.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Joshua’s recent bouts, Woodley dismissed comparisons to Francis Ngannou. “Francis Ngannou is a terrible comparison to ‘this happened to Francis.’ He’s not even built the same as Jake. I’d say Jake’s a little bit faster than him. He (Ngannou) has more power, but he’s slower in distributing that power,” Woodley explained.

Advertisement

see also Roy Jones Jr. warns Anthony Joshua of the one real threat Jake Paul brings on December 19 fight

“I don’t think this fight is even. I think that Anthony Joshua is a better boxer. I think he has more power, but I don’t think there’s no chance Jake can win,” Woodley added. “I feel like if Anthony doesn’t stop him in the first two rounds, I feel like he’s going to give Jake confidence and I think it’s going to be a decision.”

Advertisement

Paul’s adaptability could be key

Woodley also praised Paul’s adaptability. “He’s a great boxer. He’s got good power. He was always like the little point guard that was a heavyweight. I don’t know why Jake wanted that fight. I don’t know what’s going through his head, but he’s always got something up his sleeve.”

SurveyCan Jake Paul realistically win against Anthony Joshua? Can Jake Paul realistically win against Anthony Joshua? already voted 0 people

Advertisement