Five-division World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. held nothing back: he criticized boxing and its current fighters and champions, in addition to positioning himself above two great legends of the Sweet Science.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is comfortable being in the eye of the hurricane. Calm has never been his favorite niche, which is why, even retired from professional boxing, he continues to attract the attention of fans and the mass media. On this occasion, the Pretty Boy was once again the talk of the town with incendiary comments.

While he's retired, Mayweather Jr. hasn't stepped away from the ring entirely, as he'll be back in the ring to take his third exhibition fight since deciding to end his boxing career in 2017 after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor by TKO.

It will be next May 14 in a helipad of a luxury hotel in Dubai, when Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have an exhibition fight against Don Moore, a 45-year-old fighter who has not boxed since 2016 but has not announced his retirement from professionalism and is undefeated with a record of 18-0-1, 12 KOs. The undercard will also include Anderson Silva, a former world champion in the UFC, and Badou Jack, also a former world champion but in boxing.

Mayweather Jr.'s harsh criticism of boxing today

In an interview for the Fight Hype YouTube channel, Money expressed his discontent with boxing's current meritocracy. Today there are not only 4 main organizations that manage this sport; each of them has its main titles and several secondary titles for each division.

"If you look nowadays in the top ten, everybody's got a betl now. I never won a interim belt. There's too many belts in the sport of boxing, so boxing is really watered down now. Everybody is champion", pointed out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

This statement could well be a response to his still promoted Gervonta Davis, who has expressed his desire to break his working relationship with Mayweather Jr. And is that the Tank is considered one of the best boxers today, but does not hold any absolute title, being the "regular" champion Lightweight of the WBA.

Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Robinson, one step below Mayweather Jr.

Two of the most respected fighters in boxing history are American Sugar Ray Robinson and Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez. Both fought many more times than Mayweather Jr. (50 fights): Robinson had 200 professional bouts and Chavez, 115. Both were world champions; in the case of Julio Cesar in three different weight classes. Nevertheless, Floyd considers himself to have had a better career than them.

"Sometimes they go, 'Julio Cesar Chavez went 89-0'. I beat more champions than he beat in 100 and something fights. Then they talk about Sugar Ray Robinson. Again, I beat more champions than Sugar Ray Robinson beat in his illustrious career", stated the Pretty Boy.

During his career, Mayweather Jr. nicknamed himself TBE (the Best Ever) as he has held 50 professional fights, all won, 27 of them by the way of knockout. He also belongs to the exclusive group of five fighter that have won a World Title in five different weight classes.