The boxing world was stunned this week after Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson confirmed an exhibition bout scheduled for next year. With few details revealed about rounds, weight class, or venue, fans and fighters alike were quick to voice their reactions. Among them was Ryan Garcia, the 24-2 phenom, who didn’t hold back on social media.

Garcia, known for his speed and knockout power, recently returned to the ring following a shock loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in May. The young star is actively seeking his next challenge, and the announcement of Mayweather vs. Tyson provided the perfect platform for Garcia to express his opinion.

In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), Garcia wrote: “Floyd should’ve just fought me,” ending the message with a shrug emoji. The response was shared widely across boxing circles, highlighting the ongoing tension and excitement surrounding Mayweather’s exhibition matches.

Should Ryan Garcia be the next opponent for Mayweather?

Garcia’s tweet suggests he feels he has earned the right to face Mayweather, especially given his past experience in exhibitions. He previously arranged a fight against Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo, though he had to pull out due to a wrist injury. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, opposed the exhibition and pursued legal action, highlighting the challenges Garcia has faced navigating fights outside the traditional professional arena.

Despite this, Garcia has maintained a respectful and appreciative stance toward Mayweather, calling him a mentor. “Floyd is mentoring me, and I love and respect him, he is so authentic so stop judging him,” Garcia wrote. His comments reflect the complicated relationship between rising stars and boxing legends, blending admiration with competitive ambition.

What’s next for Ryan Garcia?

With Tyson-Mayweather officially confirmed, fans are left speculating about matchups, weight classes, and potential spectacles. For Ryan Garcia, the focus remains on bouncing back from his recent defeat, securing a rematch with Rolly Romero, or potentially aligning for a high-profile fight with a legend like Manny Pacquiao. Meanwhile, the Mayweather-Tyson exhibition promises to dominate headlines and redefine how fans anticipate crossover boxing events.

