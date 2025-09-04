Terence Crawford stuns his camp with shocking transformation ahead of Canelo Alvarez fight

Moving up two weight classes is no small leap for any fighter, but Terence Crawford has taken the challenge head-on. Preparing for his September 13 super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Crawford has added 14 pounds to his frame. The question surrounding him is not just whether he can carry the extra weight—but whether he can still fight like the master technician fans know.

Concerns about losing his trademark footwork and speed have circled since the bout was announced. Supporters and analysts alike wondered if the shift to 168 pounds would sacrifice what has made Crawford a generational talent. Yet, within his camp, the opposite belief is growing—that Crawford may be sharper, faster, and more dangerous than ever before.

Strength and conditioning coach Chet Fortune said the changes have stunned even those closest to the camp. “Everybody that’s seen him recently, whether he’s sparring or doing his boxing work, says it looks like he’s got more speed,” Fortune told reporters according to DANZ. Crawford himself echoed that confidence in a promotional documentary: “Putting on muscle doesn’t mean that you’re going to be slower. But you punch a little harder.”

Can Crawford stay quick while carrying more power?

Fortune insists the added mass has only enhanced his fighter. “I think 168 lbs is a natural weight for him. To me, he’s not sacrificing a thing,” he explained. “If anything, I think he looks faster at 168 lbs than he did when he fought at 154.”

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off in a historic showdown. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Unlike many fighters forced into grueling weight cuts, Crawford enters this bout fully fueled. He will be carrying muscle, not exhaustion. That could spell trouble for Canelo, who is accustomed to opponents arriving at super middleweight depleted.

Will experience at 168 give Canelo the edge?

Canelo’s biggest advantage is his history in the division. “Canelo has more experience fighting at this weight, getting hit by guys at this weight and throwing punches at guys this weight,” Fortune admitted. Still, he emphasized that Crawford’s frame and reach mean he won’t be the smaller man in the ring.

Sparring partners suggest Crawford is ready

Crawford’s preparation has long included bigger sparring partners, from 168 up to 175 pounds. Fortune pointed to fighters like Steven Nelson and Lester Martinez as staples of training. Nelson himself added confidence, telling Fighthype: “He’s always had power, but now it’s a different power. He still has the speed, movement and ability—it’s crazy.”

What lies ahead for Crawford and Canelo?

As fight night nears, the narrative has shifted from doubt to anticipation. Crawford is stepping into Canelo’s weight class but not into unfamiliar territory. His camp is convinced that super middleweight might unlock the best version of “Bud” yet. On September 13, the boxing world will find out if size truly matters—or if Crawford’s blend of speed and power can rewrite expectations.