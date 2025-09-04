Mike Tyson will return to the ring in 2026 to face Floyd Mayweather. Nevertheless, there is a notorious weight class difference between the two legendary pugilists.

After being defeated by Jake Paul in November 2024, many fans believed Mike Tyson wouldn’t step back into the ring again. They were proven wrong.

On Thursday, the legendary boxer announced his next challenge. “Iron Mike” will face Floyd Mayweather in 2026 despite the significant weight difference between them.

What is the actual weight class difference between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather?

The weight gap between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather is obvious. “Iron Mike” is a natural heavyweight, while “Money” is currently a welterweight.

For his bout against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson was listed at 228.4 pounds. As for Mayweather, his last official weight was 154.3 pounds, highlighting the huge difference between them.

The terms of the fight have not been fully disclosed yet. The only confirmed detail is that it will be an exhibition match, primarily due to the physical differences between the two legends.

Why is the Tyson vs. Mayweather bout going to be an exhibition match?

While Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul was at a professional level, this bout against Mayweather will be an exhibition. The vast weight difference and Mayweather’s desire to protect his perfect record are key factors.

Jake Paul challenged Mayweather multiple times, but the legendary pugilist was only willing to participate in an exhibition. As Paul refused that option, Mayweather found Tyson available and agreed to face him under exhibition rules.

