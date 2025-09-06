Former UFC champion predicts what won’t happen in Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson super fight

The boxing world is buzzing after Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson announced an exhibition bout set for next year, promising a clash between two of the sport’s most iconic figures. Fans have speculated endlessly about how the fight might unfold, with social media lighting up with predictions, memes, and debates.

Amid the hype, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has weighed in, offering a unique perspective on what spectators can—and cannot—expect from this unusual pairing. Known for his insight into combat sports, Cormier’s take adds another layer to the growing conversation surrounding the bout.

In a recent statement on his YouTube channel, Cormier declared, “One thing I do know we won’t see is Mike Tyson starch Floyd Mayweather.” He added with a hint of amazement, “Could you imagine if he just knocks out Floyd and Floyd is that much smaller? It would be the most viewed thing you’d ever see on TV. The clips would be the most viral s— you’d ever seen in your life.”

Will Mayweather vs. Tyson produce a knockout?

While the fight promises to be entertaining, Cormier’s prediction suggests that fans shouldn’t expect a dramatic finish. The matchup is as much about spectacle and legacy as it is about pure competition, given Mayweather’s defensive mastery and Tyson’s age and ring rust.

Mayweather vs. Tyson super fight confirmed for spring 2026. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Who else wanted a piece of Mayweather?

The announcement of this high-profile bout also reignited chatter from other fighters eager for a chance in the ring with Mayweather. Notably, Ryan Garcia recently commented on social media that he should have been the one facing the five-division champion, fueling further discussion about potential dream matchups and crossover bouts in boxing.

