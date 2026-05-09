How much did Daniel Dubois make after beating Fabio Wardley?

Daniel Dubois managed to beat Fabio Wardley in a war inside the squared circle. How much did he make?

Daniel Dubois is one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world. After beating a very tough Fabio Wardley who had him in trouble, the question is how much money did the British boxer make?

The win also meant Dubois is once again a champion, holding now the WBO heavyweight fight. Per the Sportster, Dubois had a guaranteed purse around the $1.8 million and $2.3 million. However, the total earnings could rise from that to almost $3.2 million when considering sponsorships, bonuses, etc.

Dubois defeated Wardley by stoppage in the 11th round, where the referee mercifully stepped between the fighters to stop the fight. Dubois now holds a 23-3 record with 22 KOs.

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How much did Wardley make vs Dubois?

Wardley was the defending champ, so he also earned seven figures, though not as much as Dubois due to the fame and the end result. The Sportster reported a payout around the $1.6 million mark for Wardley, that could end up rising of the $2.2 million, more or less.

DUBOIS VS WARDLEY



FIGHT. OF. THE. YEAR. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rR5BBrB0Dr — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 9, 2026

Wardley was close to winning this fight and holds a rematch clause, which is likely he will take. After all, there is not a bigger fight in the horizon for him. Wardley also showed he belongs to the upper-echelon of heavyweights.

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Dubois vs Wardley was a fight of the year candidate

The first 10 seconds of the fight saw Wardley knock down Dubois. He managed to put Dubois down again in the first round and then also in the third. However, Dubois showed the heart of a champion and hurt Wardley in the fourth.

After that, it became a slugfest, an absolute war between both and eventually, Dubois started to get the better of the exchanges. Hence, Wardley started to fade until the referee stopped the fight.