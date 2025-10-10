Conor McGregor reveals what he really thinks about Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight

Conor McGregor has never been shy about speaking his mind, and his latest comments on Jake Paul’s upcoming bout with Gervonta Davis are no exception. The former dual-weight UFC champion offered a surprisingly balanced perspective despite his long-standing feud with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Fans and analysts alike were eager to hear McGregor’s thoughts as the fight gains momentum ahead of the November 14 showdown.

Standing 6-foot-1, Jake Paul enters the fight with a significant size advantage over Davis, who typically competes at 135 pounds. Paul, Logan Paul’s younger brother, has weighed as much as 227 pounds in his 12-1 professional career, raising questions about the mismatch in physicality. Analysts have debated the fairness and appeal of the bout, while social media buzz continues to escalate.

McGregor approached the question with candid honesty, keeping his trademark humor intact. Speaking to DAZN Boxing, he admitted that while he is curious about the matchup, he remains largely detached. His comments offered fans an unfiltered glimpse of his viewpoint, adding perspective from one of combat sports’ most outspoken figures.

What does McGregor really think about Paul vs. Davis?

“I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest,” McGregor said. “Somewhat similar to the [Mike] Tyson bout. I’m indifferent to it. Be curious to see [but] I’m not invested in it. I’ll watch on X. I’ll watch the highlights on X [laughs hysterically].”

McGregor’s reaction reflects a mix of amusement and genuine detachment. While many expected him to criticize Paul outright, his comments instead conveyed curiosity without serious judgment, highlighting his ability to weigh the spectacle over personal animosity.

McGregor’s current MMA status

The 37-year-old Irishman is currently serving an 18-month suspension for failing to provide accurate anti-doping whereabouts information on three occasions, a ruling backdated to September 20, 2024. McGregor has never failed a drug test, and the suspension allows him to compete again starting March 20, 2026—just two months ahead of his planned UFC comeback.

Despite the setback, McGregor’s influence remains undeniable, and his commentary on high-profile fights like Paul vs. Davis continues to attract attention across MMA and boxing audiences alike.

