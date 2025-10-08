Ryan Garcia reveals world champion he wants next in pursuit of welterweight title

Ryan Garcia is back with a clear mission and renewed confidence. After months away from the ring recovering from hand surgery, the California star has revealed the opponent he wants for his long-awaited return — and it’s not a tune-up fight.

Speaking on The Warroom podcast, Garcia announced his plan to challenge Mario Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion. The move signals his intent to jump straight back into title contention and regain momentum after his loss to Rolando “Rolly” Romero earlier this year.

For Garcia, the motivation runs deeper than gold. He believes a victory over Barrios would give him the “leverage” he needs to chase the rematch that still drives him.

Can Garcia’s high-risk comeback pay off?

“I haven’t said this publicly, but I want Mario Barrios. I’m going for it,” Garcia said. “If you want to make some good money, let’s run it.” The 26-year-old sees Barrios — who recently drew with Manny Pacquiao — as a winnable yet meaningful test on his road back to the top.

Mario Barrios throws a left at Manny Pacquiao in the seventh round of their WBC welterweight title fight (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What comes after Barrios for Garcia?

A win could set up unification bouts against the Romero–Pacquiao winner, scheduled for January 2026. But Garcia might face competition from Conor Benn, who also wants Barrios next after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Still, few names bring the attention and market power Garcia does — and that could make all the difference.

