Jake Paul vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis exhibition bout adds controversial judge to scoring panel

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for a massive challenge when he takes on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in a 10-round exhibition on Friday, November 14, 2025. The matchup has already generated buzz due to the stark size difference between Paul, who stands 6-foot-1, and Davis, who is 5-foot-5.

Both fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves, maintaining the safety standards of professional boxing. While fans expect fireworks in the ring, this fight brings a unique twist to combat sports judging.

AI technology will serve as one of three judges for the event, aiming to remove human bias and potential scoring errors. The concept was first used in the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch, adding a futuristic layer to one of boxing’s most talked-about exhibitions this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Florida Athletic Commission confirms that this event has been sanctioned as an exhibition,” commission officials told MMA Fighting. “The match will be logged in the national registry as an exhibition, and it will not count toward either athlete’s professional record. The exhibition will classify knockouts and technical knockouts as fight-ending in the same manner as professional contests.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off at news conference for their exhibition match scheduled. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

How will AI impact judging in Paul vs. Davis?

Promoters hope that integrating AI scoring will provide more accurate assessments in a sport often criticized for controversial decisions. Unlike traditional judges, AI uses data-driven metrics to track punches landed, accuracy, and overall efficiency, offering an impartial viewpoint alongside the two human judges. This could prove especially important in a fight featuring contrasting styles and size advantages.

Advertisement

see also Former champion Tim Bradley makes bold prediction for potential Terence Crawford vs David Benavidez fight

A new era of exhibition boxing

The Paul vs. Davis exhibition represents more than just a fight. Fans will be watching closely not only for the action in the ring but also for how technology reshapes scoring and judging in high-profile bouts.

Advertisement