Gervonta Davis shares mental health update, focus ahead of controversial Jake Paul fight

The boxing world is buzzing as Gervonta Davis prepares for his high-profile exhibition against Jake Paul on November 14. Set for 10 rounds on Netflix, the matchup has drawn attention due to Paul’s significant size advantage—over 60 pounds heavier and eight inches taller—while Davis brings more championship experience to the ring

Many expected Davis to pursue a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr, following their controversial draw in March. Instead, ‘Tank’ opted for the Paul fight, embracing the challenge and media hype that surrounds it.

Davis also addressed his mental preparation, giving insight into the mindset that has guided his recent training. “My headspace that I am in now is way better than where I was before. That’s the only thing that matters to me,” Davis said, signaling a renewed focus as he approaches one of the most talked-about matchups of the year.

Can Davis overcome the size gap?

Despite Paul’s imposing stature, Davis remains confident and adaptable. “All this, his size, his power, the way he moves, and things like that, I just got to adapt. I think it’s going to be a great event. Every time I fight, it’s fireworks,” he explained. The reigning world champion’s composure underlines why he is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off during a press conference. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Paul’s admission

In a rare admission, Jake Paul acknowledged his own nerves ahead of facing Davis. “I think there’s a lot of things out there about the size, but I think people forget that Tank is a top 10 pound-for-pound fighter. He’s got power in both hands, and skill wise and technique wise he’s been doing this for so long. Actually, internally I’m the most scared going into a fight that I’ve actually ever been,” Paul told TMZ Sports.

