Jake Paul reveals who’s helping him prepare ahead of Gervonta Davis showdown

Jake Paul has opened up about the key figure supporting his preparation ahead of a potential showdown with Gervonta Davis, revealing the driving force behind his intense training camp.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jake Paul looks on during a press conference.
© Megan Briggs/Getty Images for NetflixJake Paul looks on during a press conference.

Jake Paul is stepping up his preparation for his highly anticipated bout against Gervonta Davis, and he’s bringing in a surprising ally. The YouTuber-turned-boxer confirmed that Shakur Stevenson, one of boxing’s most technically gifted fighters, will join his camp for sparring sessions ahead of the November 14 fight.

Paul, who has built a polarizing but successful career in the ring, is aware that Davis represents a different level of danger. To face that challenge, he’s adding high-level training partners — including Raymond Ford and Montana Love — to help fine-tune his timing and defensive skills.

Despite his confidence, Paul admits the pressure is unlike anything he has faced before. “Internally, I’m the most scared going into a fight that I’ve actually ever been,” he confessed to TMZ Sports. “Being vulnerable for a second, this is crazy. This is scary. It’s kind of keeping me up at night.”

Can Paul’s strategy against Davis actually work?

According to Paul, fear is now a motivator. He revealed he’s shedding muscle to gain speed, aiming to match Davis’s explosiveness. The plan is to walk Tank into a knockout like I’ve done with other opponents,” he said, emphasizing that his training camp is centered on agility and counterpunching rather than power.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off during a press conference. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Jake Paul face off during a press conference. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

The fight will take place November 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami, where Paul will look to silence his critics once again. “I’m going to prove a lot of people wrong,” he declared. Whether Stevenson’s technical influence will be enough remains one of the most intriguing questions heading into the bout.

