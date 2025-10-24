Trending topics:
Shakur Stevenson confirms role in upcoming Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis fight

Shakur Stevenson confirmed his role in the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight, revealing his involvement and impact ahead of the highly anticipated November 14 bout.

By alexander rosquez

Shakur Stevenson looks on prior to the WBC World Lightweight Title fight.
Shakur Stevenson looks on prior to the WBC World Lightweight Title fight.

The boxing world is buzzing as Jake Paul prepares to face Gervonta Davis on November 14. While the spotlight is on the main event, an unexpected twist has grabbed attention: Shakur Stevenson has confirmed he will be involved in Paul’s camp ahead of the bout.

The upcoming clash is framed as a battle of contrasting styles. Paul, the larger fighter, boasts raw power and size, while Davis is the more experienced WBA lightweight champion, carrying an impressive 30-0-1 record with 28 knockouts.

Paul recently shared details about his training strategy, emphasizing speed over power. We have world champions, Raymond Ford at 130 lbs, Montana Love, and Shakur Stevenson coming in this week. So, just sparring against guys on their level and people who have been doing this their entire lives. But, we are really focusing on speed, not as much on power,” he said.

Stevenson’s role confirmed

Stevenson acknowledged the opportunity, posting on X: Fire, Get a chance to pick a great business mind brain and help give some game in the process I’m down.

Tweet placeholder
How Stevenson’s involvement changes the preparation

Stevenson’s participation adds both credibility and strategic advantage for Paul. Although Stevenson has been critical of the Paul vs Davis matchup in the past, he seems ready to play a role in shaping the fight’s dynamics. They be so mad at me every day, he teased online.

Jake Paul reveals ‘large knockout bonus’ ahead of controversial Gervonta Davis fight

see also

Jake Paul reveals ‘large knockout bonus’ ahead of controversial Gervonta Davis fight

Davis vs Roach 2 context

Before this exhibition bout, Davis was expected to pursue a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. after their controversial draw earlier this year. Stevenson commented on the situation, telling AK & Barak: “As a business, I understand. I ain’t going to hate on the decision, but as a man, your pride will get in the way.”

