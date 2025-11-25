Ryan Garcia issues stark warning to Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Ryan Garcia expressed serious concern for Jake Paul ahead of the influencer-turned-boxer’s upcoming matchup with Anthony Joshua. The fight, set for December 19 in Miami, marks the biggest test of Paul’s career, going a full eight rounds against the two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Garcia, a top lightweight contender often mentioned as a potential Paul opponent, weighed in on the challenge Paul is undertaking. He questioned whether taking on Joshua at this stage could have long-term consequences for the 11-fight professional.

The veteran boxer highlighted the physical and mental risks, noting that a loss in such a high-profile bout could alter the trajectory of Paul’s career. “It can be life changing in many ways, physically and mentally,” Garcia said on X spaces. “Did you see what [Joshua] did to [Francis] Ngannou? But then again, if he gets knocked out, he gets knocked out. Nobody expects anything. Who is he going to fight?”

Garcia questions Paul’s decision

Garcia directly criticized the booking of the fight, suggesting Paul may have prioritized external pressures over his own readiness. “My honest opinion, I think that this has been a misstep from Jake,” he said. “I think he wanted to make his partners at Netflix a little too happy, and he’s going to walk into it. But like, he loses to A.J., where does he go from here? Who does he fight? Is he going to go back down to 185?”

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference about their exhibition match. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Concerns about career impact

The lightweight star was blunt about the consequences of a loss. He indicated that a knockout defeat could reduce Paul’s opportunities and marketability. “How are you going to react when that big shot hits you? You think you’re going to snap back into it and know what to do? No, not going to happen,” Garcia said. “I give him out of a million times if they fought, honest to God, I think he can maybe win one out of the million times they fight.”

