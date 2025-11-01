Jake Paul reportedly pursues superstar replacement for Gervonta Davis bout

The world of boxing is buzzing as Jake Paul’s scheduled showdown with Gervonta Davis faces uncertainty. Originally set for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, the high-profile bout had already shifted venues from Atlanta due to commission conflicts, and now the fight itself could see a new opponent step in.

Despite the controversy surrounding the matchup, Paul’s team is reportedly exploring alternatives. Paul’s representatives have approached multiple top-tier boxers to potentially replace Davis, whose recent domestic violence allegations have put the original fight in jeopardy.

Fans and insiders alike are watching closely as the landscape shifts. One name emerging as a serious contender to face Paul in December is Ryan Garcia, a former lightweight standout known for his speed and knockout power.

Potential replacement opponent named

According to reports from multiple sources, Ryan Garcia has received an official offer to step in against Paul. “Netflix and reps for Jake Paul have been exploring potential replacements for Gervonta Davis, sources familiar with the situation told @SInow,” via Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Ryan Garcia weighs in for his welterweight bout against “Rolly” Romero. Al Bello/Getty Images)

Garcia weighed in on the situation via social media, referencing Davis’ previous victory over him: “Dana White said it, I’m saying it, no one’s hating, just fight someone your f—— size. I loved his fight with [Julio Cesar Chavez] Jr, they were practically the same size, and he got full credit from myself and everyone else. So it’s not hating, just keeping things in order.”

Paul’s next steps

While negotiations continue, the decision of whether Garcia—or another contender—will face Paul remains fluid. The fighter known for targeting high-profile names has consistently expressed interest in facing the sport’s elite, and this scenario aligns with his strategy of keeping his bouts in the public eye.

Fans can expect updates in the coming days as Paul’s team works to finalize the December fight. The stakes remain high, with potential adjustments impacting both promotional planning and ticket sales.

